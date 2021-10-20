CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hop-on Expanding Reach Of Digitalage Closed Beta And Promotes Advocacy Program

Temecula, CA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) is proud to announce the completion of major milestones in their infrastructure and information security efforts for Digitalage and the need for more users in their closed beta. Along with relaxed limitations on approval of pre-registered users, the Company is promoting their Digitalage Advocacy Program to raise awareness of the new social media platform, spread the message of an inclusive society instead of division, increase pre-registration and sway influencers and creators towards the nascent network.

Accessible from the Digitalage website at https://www.digitalage.com, the general public can follow the "Become an Advocate" link to gain access to promotional materials, graphics, sample letters, and tips and tricks to get the word out about Digitalage. These efforts will aid in testing the newly implemented infrastructure and obtain more community feedback on user interface/experience design, features, and uncover bugs.

While seats are still limited, everyone is invited to pre-register for a Digitalage account at https://beta.digitalage.com.

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on, stated, "We are making great progress in our build-out of features and capabilities for Digitalage every week. Working with some of the world's greatest technology partners has been instrumental to our successes to date. Our latest efforts bring us that much closer to public beta, and now we need to bring on more beta testers to kick the tires and provide their invaluable feedback."

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA the disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets. www.hop-on.com www.twitter.com/hpnn

About Digitalage

Digitalage is a decentralized social media, peer-to-peer communications, and streaming entertainment platform, also providing personal online data storage, content protection, and digital rights management. We are built on top of bleeding-edge technologies, advanced deep learning models, and strongly held values in free speech, fair and equitable compensation, and the democratic process. We are implementing paradigm shifts in user interface, user experience, accessibility, recommendation and matchmaking algorithms, social responsibility, royalty collection and distribution, crowd working, along with the creation and consumption of entertainment and journalism. We are literally disrupting everything. www.digitalage.com

Peter Michaels, CEOcontact@hop-on.com

