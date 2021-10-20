CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AMKIRI Announces An Investment Of $3 Million

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The beauty-tech company AMKIRI, has announced that that it has closed a $3 million financing led by Welltech Ventures for expansion and growth.

AMKIRI's vision is to push the boundaries of fashion and beauty care with its visual fragrance. Its product is a combination of a body ink infused with exhilarating fragrances that's applied as a temporary tattoo and a perfume all wrapped into one.

AMKIRI's technology is disrupting the segment by offering an entirely new, innovative and unique experience of "visual fragrance", with an endless range of temporary tattoo designs and sizes to always stay at the forefront of urban culture.

Amkiri's innovation is patent protected worldwide and its intellectual property bolstered by registered designs and trademarks.

AMKIRI brings endless creativity and multi-sensory self-expression to your daily ritual. Its technology brings a multi-dimensional experience into fragrance; it unleashes the fragrance breaking through the constraints of the traditional fragrance format and adding visual and physical elements to the experience. AMKIRI elevates and empowers the storytelling of fragrance and self-expression for both the individual and the brand.

Having launched in Israel, Poland and the US, AMKIRI intends on using the funds to further expand its scaling and sales in the US, Europe, and Asia through D2C and B2B channels, focussing D2C primarily on digital channels and social commerce using key social media influencers to build brand affintity and word of mouth awareness.

Amir Alroy and Galit Horovitz, Co-founders of Welltech Ventures: "We are delighted to add Amkiri, our debut in beauty-tech investment, to our portfolio. Amkiri's innovative first ever "visual fragrance" is a unique platform that combines scent and shape through an elegant and fun experience which could definitely improve the wellbeing of all of us. It's our pleasure to join the roster of investors that have been supporting the company."

Ido Pollak, CEO of Amkiri: "We are proud to have Welltech Ventures as a lead investor in the company. This is a real endorsement that beauty care is attracting huge interest in the broader Wellness sector. By working in partnership with our current investors: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Co-founder, Shoval Shavit and others I am confident that AMKIRI will reach new heights."

Contact details: Ido Pollak ido@amkiri.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amkiri-announces-an-investment-of-3-million-301404877.html

SOURCE AMKIRI

Comments / 0

Related
financemagnates.com

HIVE Announces Investment in Network Entertainment

HIVE Blockchain Technologies announced today that the company has agreed on an investment worth 450,000 Canadian Dollars in Network Entertainment, a prominent media production company. HIVE aims to expand its presence in the emerging market of non-fungible tokens through the latest strategic investment. Network Entertainment created several documentaries and gained...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (the "Company") announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "ADALU" commencing on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A ordinary shares and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, we expect that the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "ADAL" and "ADALW," respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Scientific Games Announces Sale Of Lottery Business To Brookfield Business Partners For $6.05 Billion

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) - Get Scientific Games Corporation Report ("Scientific Games," "SGC" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Lottery business to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) - Get Brookfield Business Partners LP Report (TSX:BBU.UN) ("Brookfield Business Partners") together with its institutional partners (collectively " Brookfield") for total consideration of $6.05 billion consisting of $5.825 billion in cash and an earn-out of up to $225 million based on the achievement of certain EBITDA targets in 2022 and 2023. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Welltech Ventures
Variety

Pokimane Announced as Co-Founder of RTS, an Endeavor-Backed Gaming Talent Management Firm

Pokimane, the popular Twitch gaming livestreamer, has announced a new entrepreneurial gig: She’s co-founder and chief creative officer of RTS, a talent management and brand consulting firm that spun out of Endeavor’s esports business. Imane Anys, known as Pokimane among her more than 30 million online followers, told Variety that RTS was formed to solve hot-button business issues encountered gaming creators — namely, striking brand deals that fairly value them and represent them authentically. In the gaming and esports realm, she said, “there are too many examples of people being mistreated, agreeing to contracts with unfair compensation and cringey deals.” Pokimane, who...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Informatica goes public with push to the cloud

Cloud data management company Informatica made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol INFA. Shares ending the day even after opening at $27.55. with shares priced at $29 apiece. This is the second time the company has gone public after being founded back in 1993. Informatica then went private in a $5 billion deal in 2015. Now, the company is reentering public markets as a subscription business with a push to the cloud. Cheddar News welcomes CEO of Informatica, Amit Walia, to discuss.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Solo Brands, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Solo Brands, Inc., owner of the popular Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, and Isle paddleboard brands, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,903,225 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,935,483 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Algoma And Triple M Metal Establish Metals Sourcing Joint Venture

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. ("Algoma") (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Triple M Metal LP ("Triple M"), one of North America's largest privately-owned ferrous and non-ferrous metal recycling companies, establishing a jointly owned company known as ATM Metals Inc. The new entity will source prime scrap metal and other iron units to meet Algoma's business needs, including in connection with its potential transformation to electric arc steelmaking.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Trademarks
TheStreet

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Business Combination

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTC: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, announced today that its shareholders voted to approve the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Connecticut-based Theraplant, LLC and the acquisition of certain assets of Arizona-based True Harvest, LLC.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bristow Group Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) , the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2022 after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. In connection with the release, Bristow has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, November 4, 2021 to begin at 10 a.m. ET ( 9 a.m. CT).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Noble Completes Acquisition Of Federal Resources

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble.com, LLC a leading defense procurement and technology company, announced today that it had closed its acquisition of Federal Resources. Noble, a privately held global supply chain company headquartered in greater Boston, provides services in global supply chain management, expeditionary logistics, mission support, distribution and fulfillment, and streamlined procurement to U.S. Government and DoD customers. Federal Resources, located in Stevensville, Maryland, supplies highly technical safety and security solutions serving the U.S. military, federal government, and state and local first responders.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Afya Limited Announces Share Repurchase Program

Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that, after the completion of its first share repurchase program on October 21, 2021 that resulted in the purchase of 1,015,844 Class A common shares, its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program. Under the share repurchase program, Afya may repurchase up to 1,383,108 of its outstanding Class A common shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, beginning on October 28, 2021 until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or December 31, 2022, depending upon market conditions.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Flotek Industries, Inc. Releases New International ATEX/IECEx-Certified Verax ISX/IMX™ Online Analyzers

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JP3 Measurement, LLC ("JP3"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (FTK) - Get Flotek Industries, Inc. Report today announced the release of a new generation of international ATEX/IECEx certified online analyzers. The Verax ISX/IMX ™ analysers ("Verax ™") are specifically designed to withstand routine exposure to extreme outdoor environments, ambient temperatures up to 55°C/131°F and sandstorm pollution common to international environments. JP3's Verax ™ technology deliver real-time insight on valuable composition and physical properties data like vapor pressure, boiling point, flash point, octane level, API gravity, viscosity, BTU and more, simultaneously.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Vulcan Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) - Get Vulcan Materials Company Report will host its third quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4 at 9:00 a.m. CT ( 10:00 a.m. ET). Financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be released before the NYSE market opens.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Chindata Group Is First Company In Asia Pacific To Win GCA's Best ESG Initiative Award

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group announces that it has won Best Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative in the prestigious 17th Global Carrier Awards (GCA) that took place on 21 October, an event dubbed the "Oscars of the global computing infrastructure industry", becoming the first computing infrastructure company in Asia Pacific to receive the honor.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Exela Technologies Announces Offer For Its Senior Secured Term Loans And Secured Notes

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") (XELA) - Get Exela Technologies, Inc. Report today announced that certain of its subsidiaries have commenced an offer for any and all of its outstanding senior secured term loans and secured notes for $900 in cash per $1,000 principal amount of term loans or notes tendered prior to the Early Tender Time described below, subject to proration. The maximum amount of cash to be paid is $225 million and the offer is NOT subject to any minimum participation condition. If the cash offer is oversubscribed, tendered loans and notes will be accepted for cash on a pro rata basis (as a single class).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Prices Initial Public Offering

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ("BXSL"), a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC, today announced that it priced its initial public offering of 9,180,000 of its common shares at $26.15 per share. BXSL's common shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 28, 2021 under the symbol "BXSL." BXSL also granted underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,377,000 common shares. The closing of the offering is subject to market and other customary closing conditions. The shares are expected to be delivered on or about November 1, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aithority.com

SelfDecode Raises $1 Million in Crowdfunded Investment Round

SelfDecode an integrated AI platform providing personalized health recommendations based on DNA, labs, and environmental factors has raised more than $1 million through crowdfunded investments. The ongoing investment round is being run through WeFunder, a leading securities platform that makes angel investing available to average investors, offering opportunities to build...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy