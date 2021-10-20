CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

It’s Elementary: Celebrating National Chemistry Week

By Abbey Bigler
NIH Director's Blog
 8 days ago

Happy National Chemistry Week! In honor of this celebration, we’re showcasing posts that focus on elements crucial for human health and scientific exploration. NIGMS-supported scientists are studying how each of these elements (and many others) can impact human health. Check out the list below to learn more, and let us know...

biobeat.nigms.nih.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Scientists Enable a Blind Woman to See Simple Shapes

Summary: Researchers created a form of artificial vision for a blind woman with the aid of a brain implant position in the visual cortex. The results pave the way for the creation of visual brain prosthetics to help the blind to regain sight. Source: KNAW. Newly published research details how...
SCIENCE
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Celebrating National Fossil Day

National Fossil Day is an annual celebration held by the National Parks Service during Science Week to highlight the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations. It was held yesterday, Oct. 13, celebrating its 10th year. Next week, CVW will have a deep-dive into the local fossils in Southern California and, specifically, in the Crescenta Valley. But until then, we wanted to share a couple of looks at one of the most famous dinosaurs ever – the Tyrannosaurus rex.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Chemistry Week#Chemistry#Scientific Research#Oxygen#Dna#Nigms
videtteonline.com

ISU professor receives national award for his work in teaching chemistry

Illinois State University professor Dr. Shawn Hitchcock was awarded the Dr. Henry C. McBay Outstanding Teacher Award from the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers. Each year, the national award recognizes one STEM educator who has demonstrated excellence in contributing to educating and mentoring young...
ILLINOIS STATE
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover New Physical Phenomenon: Complex Braided Structures Made of Skyrmions

A team of scientists from Germany, Sweden, and China has discovered a new physical phenomenon: complex braided structures made of tiny magnetic vortices known as skyrmions. Skyrmions were first detected experimentally a little over a decade ago and have since been the subject of numerous studies, as well as providing a possible basis for innovative concepts in information processing that offer better performance and lower energy consumption. Furthermore, skyrmions influence the magnetoresistive and thermodynamic properties of a material. The discovery therefore has relevance for both applied and basic research.
SCIENCE
American Council on Science and Health

Let's Celebrate National Ether Day! Some History and (Shudder) Chemistry

OK, this is probably not as noteworthy as, say, National Dog Fart Awareness Day (No - I'm not kidding; it's April 8th). But worry not. For all you dorks learned individuals who, for some strange reason, enjoy The Dreaded Chemistry Lesson From Hell®, this article will satisfy your salacious urges while also having plenty for unemployed losers history majors.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NIH Director's Blog

Mapping the mammalian motor cortex

Researchers unveiled an atlas of cell types for the mammalian primary motor cortex and a wiring diagram of the region. Derived from studies of mice, monkeys, and humans, the atlas provides a roadmap for understanding the mammalian brain. The human brain is an incredibly complex organ. It’s made up of...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Untimely TGFβ responses in COVID-19 limit antiviral functions of NK cells

SARS-CoV-2 is a single-stranded RNA virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Given its acute and often self-limiting course, components of the innate immune system are likely central in controlling virus replication thereby determining clinical outcome. Natural killer (NK) cells are innate lymphocytes with notable activity against a broad range of viruses, including RNA viruses1,2. NK cell function may be altered during COVID-19 despite increased representation of NK cells with an activated and 'adaptive' phenotype3,4. Here we show that viral load decline in COVID-19 correlates with NK cell status and that NK cells can control SARS-CoV-2 replication by recognizing infected target cells. In severe COVID-19, NK cells show remarkable defects in virus control, cytokine production and cell-mediated cytotoxicity despite high expression of cytotoxic effector molecules. Single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq) of NK cells along the time course of the entire COVID-19 disease spectrum reveals a unique gene expression signature. Transcriptional networks of interferon-driven NK cell activation are superimposed by a dominant TGFβ response signature with reduced expression of genes related to cell-cell adhesion, granule exocytosis and cell-mediated cytotoxicity. In severe COVID-19, serum levels of TGFβ peak during the first 2 weeks of infection, and serum obtained from these patients profoundly inhibits NK cell function in a TGFβ-dependent manner. Our data reveal that untimely production of TGFβ is a hallmark of severe COVID-19 and may inhibit NK cell function and early virus control.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

These Could Be The Most Detailed Close-Up Images of Living Bacteria Taken to Date

There's always more to explore and understand. It holds true if you zoom out to the far reaches of the Universe, or if you zoom in on tiny organisms. In science, the more questions you answer, the more you discover that needs to be asked.   And so, researchers have taken their high-powered microscopes to the protective 'skin' of bacteria, peering down into the depths of how this membrane is organized, revealing more detail than ever before.   Gram-negative bacteria like Escherichia coli have outer membranes to hold their innards in place, and protect them from the hustle and bustle of bacterial life. These membranes...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Robotic massage helps regenerate muscles in mice

Massage has long been used to treat sore muscles and relieve stress. Recent studies have shown that these “mechanotherapies” can also improve muscle healing. Applying mechanical forces to injured tissue can aid regeneration and improve muscle function. However, the process underlying these benefits isn’t well understood. A team led by...
TECHNOLOGY
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy