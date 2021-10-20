CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta-analysis Reviews Impact of Dietary Factors on T1D Risk

By Gianna Melillo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers highlighted the beneficial effects of breastfeeding on mitigating type 1 diabetes (T1D) risk. Breastfeeding and late introduction of gluten, fruit, and cow’s milk may reduce the risk of type 1 diabetes (T1D) in infants, whereas high intake of cow’s milk may increase T1D risk, according to results of a systematic...

