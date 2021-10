NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has made an arrest in Monday’s Union Square subway shooting. It all happened as officers investigated a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon that they believe was committed by the same suspect. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to the shooting victim. The suspect was believed to have robbed a Chase bank, and was tracked down on an R train with three loaded handguns and mounds of cash. Officers said his distinctive shoes gave him away. (credit: NYPD) The shooting victim, who is still in the hospital, said everything happened so fast. At one moment he was on his phone minding his business...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO