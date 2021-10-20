Vax-2-School will expand to 5-11 year-olds; Ohio sees low application rate among vaccinated

COLUMBUS — As soon as the federal review and authorization process is complete for Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine, Ohio plans to expand their Vax-2-School program to those aged 5 and up.

This comes as the state continues to see low registration rates for their scholarship prize among those eligible. While 538,807 Ohioans have received the vaccine in the 0-19 age bracket alone, only around 80,000 total Ohioans have submitted applications for Vax-2-School.

The program will award 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each, and five worth $100,000 each, to any Ohio college or university for career or technical education. A date for the drawings has not yet been announced.

To date, more than 6.4 million Ohio residents, representing 64% of Ohioans ages 12 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

