CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Wisconsin Senate approves longer work hours for teenagers

kentuckytoday.com
 7 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours over the busy summer tourism months in Wisconsin under a bill the state Senate approved Wednesday. The measure is backed by Republicans and the state’s hotel, restaurant and grocery industries, but opposed by Democrats and...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
delawarepublic.org

New law address pay for people with disabilities

Legislation ensuring individuals with disabilities are paid at least the minimum wage is now law in the First State. The Jamie Wolfe Employment Act was signed by Gov. Carney in Wilmington Wednesday. Wolfe was a powerful disability rights advocate. The law requires that the authorization to pay individuals with disabilities...
WILMINGTON, DE
wirx.com

Senate Approves LaSata Bills To Establish Border With Indiana

State Senator Kim LaSata’s legislation to formally establish a border between Michigan and Indiana has been approved by the state Senate. LaSata says her bills would establish a commission, to work with a counterpart in Indiana, to draw formal borders. She tells us the border between the two states has not been revisited since the early 1800s. She adds most of the wooden markers have not survived the years. The survey would not seek to make major boundary movements, but it could help to resolve some problems caused by confusion. For example, things like traffic crashes and crimes that have occurred in areas where the jurisdiction is unclear. LaSata says her bills would continue the efforts of the late state Senator Ron Jelinek, who also represented Southwest Michigan and introduced the original bills to resurvey and establish a clear border, although the state of Indiana did not join those efforts at the time, leaving them unfinished.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Telegram

Quinn seeks senate seat in Wisconsin Legislature

A former Wisconsin assemblyman from Cameron announced plans to run for state senate in 2022. Romaine Quinn, a Republican, served in the Wisconsin Assembly from 2014-2020 when he decided not to seek re-election to focus on starting a family with his wife, Racquel. In March, the couple welcomed their first child.
WISCONSIN STATE
Lake Geneva Regional News

WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Approves Abortion Bills

On Wednesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Wisconsin State Senate held a floor session on several abortion bills that were passed along party lines. The bills related to banning abortions if they're sought due to the sex, race or disability of the fetus and to cut off abortion providers from the state's Medical Assistance program. The chamber also approved legislation requiring doctors to tell women who have begun the drug regimen for a chemical abortion that the procedure can be reversed, which critics say isn't supported by science. Republicans have pushed a series of abortion bills this fall, including some that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed last session. Democratic state Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison), the former executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin, accused her GOP colleagues of playing politics on the issue. "We're not making law here today," the Madison Dem said. "All we're trying to do is hype up the conservative base before an election and try to put the governor in a tough spot. But we know he's going to veto these because time and again Gov. Evers has proven himself to be a champion for women." Republicans largely didn't speak on the bills ahead of the final votes except for Senate President Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield), who spoke on Senate Bill 591. This bill would require women who receive abortion pills to be informed they may be able to continue their pregnancies after taking the first of two doses needed to complete the chemical procedure. The legislation would require women to be told after taking the first pill that time was a factor and they would need to contact a health professional quickly to attempt counteracting the effects of the first drug. Sen. Kapenga urged passage, saying "information is power." "What we're doing here is making sure that a woman has the most information she can, the best information she can," Kapenga said.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin Senate to consider GOP-backed abortion bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate was poised to vote Wednesday on a package of Republican-authored bills designed to discourage abortion in Wisconsin. One proposal would defund abortion providers by prohibiting them from participating in Medicaid, except in cases of sexual assault or incest or if the woman’s life is in danger.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

$124 million approved for Wisconsin building renovations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Around $124 million was approved by state officials Wednesday toward building projects, including at various UW System campuses. Governor Tony Evers announced the funds, approved by the Wisconsin State Building Commission, that will go toward safety improvements and deferred maintenance projects. “From updating elevators to fire...
WISCONSIN STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Map makers: W.Va. senate approves redrawn districts

CHARLESTON — The fifth time was the charm Tuesday, as the West Virginia Senate passed a bill drawing new borders for the 17 state senatorial districts after days of delays and internal disagreements on maps. Senate Bill 3034, dividing the state into senatorial districts, passed 31-2 with one senator absent...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
abc12.com

Michigan Senate approves accounts for private school tuition

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Low- and moderate-income children could qualify for scholarships to attend private schools and to cover educational expenses such as tutoring under bills approved on party-line votes in the Republican-led Michigan Senate. The legislation would let individual and corporate taxpayers claim a credit against their income taxes...
LANSING, MI
Wisconsin Examiner

Senate votes to extend work hours for some teens under 16

Certain small employers could schedule younger teens to work later hours under legislation that passed a divided state Senate on a voice vote Wednesday. The legislation would only apply to workers who are not covered by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) — including those with annual revenues of less than $500,000 and those […] The post Senate votes to extend work hours for some teens under 16 appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Senate#Child Labor#Labor Day#Ap#Republicans#Democrats#The Wisconsin Afl Cio#The Afl Cio#Assembly
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan Senate approves end to tax on menstrual products

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation to eliminate the sales tax on menstrual products in Michigan passed in the state Senate on Tuesday. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has backed an end to the so-called "tampon tax" in the past and is expected to sign the legislation into law. Michigan would join...
LANSING, MI
wymt.com

W.Va. Senate approves vaccination exemption bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia State Senate has voted to pass HB 335. HB 335 passed by a 17-16 vote with one absent vote. The bill provides certain exemptions from mandatory COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment in the public and private sector, including medical and religious beliefs.
CHARLESTON, WV
bloomeradvance.com

Wisconsin Senate to launch new 2020 election investigation

(The Center Square) – There will be more questions from lawmakers in Madison as to just what happened before and during last year’s election. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Monday announced that the State Senate is launching its own investigation into the 2020 election. “The audit released on [Friday]...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
kentuckytoday.com

Kleefisch downplays threats targeting school board members

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed threats against school board members, saying recently that she would "love” for those targeted with anger during the pandemic to have experienced what she and former Gov. Scott Walker did during the Act 10 union protests a decade ago. Kleefisch,...
EDUCATION
senadoelapr.org

Texas Legislature Approves House and Senate Redistribution Cards

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to date with the most essential Texas news. The Texas Legislature is nearing the end of its work to incorporate a decade of population growth into new political maps – continuing efforts to consolidate GOP dominance over State House and deny voters of color greater vote in who is elected.
TEXAS STATE
Shore News Network

Florida Was Right: The Federal Government Admits Governor DeSantis’ Decision to Put Seniors First Was the Correct Approach to Vaccine Distribution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a report which validates Governor DeSantis’ Seniors First vaccination policy, declaring that “efforts to prioritize and vaccinate” those 65 and older “helped prevent hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 infections and tens of thousands of deaths among seniors” and “directly correlate[s] to saving lives.”
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy