Wisconsin Senate approves longer work hours for teenagers

On Wednesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Wisconsin State Senate held a floor session on several abortion bills that were passed along party lines. The bills related to banning abortions if they're sought due to the sex, race or disability of the fetus and to cut off abortion providers from the state's Medical Assistance program. The chamber also approved legislation requiring doctors to tell women who have begun the drug regimen for a chemical abortion that the procedure can be reversed, which critics say isn't supported by science. Republicans have pushed a series of abortion bills this fall, including some that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed last session. Democratic state Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison), the former executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin, accused her GOP colleagues of playing politics on the issue. "We're not making law here today," the Madison Dem said. "All we're trying to do is hype up the conservative base before an election and try to put the governor in a tough spot. But we know he's going to veto these because time and again Gov. Evers has proven himself to be a champion for women." Republicans largely didn't speak on the bills ahead of the final votes except for Senate President Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield), who spoke on Senate Bill 591. This bill would require women who receive abortion pills to be informed they may be able to continue their pregnancies after taking the first of two doses needed to complete the chemical procedure. The legislation would require women to be told after taking the first pill that time was a factor and they would need to contact a health professional quickly to attempt counteracting the effects of the first drug. Sen. Kapenga urged passage, saying "information is power." "What we're doing here is making sure that a woman has the most information she can, the best information she can," Kapenga said.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO