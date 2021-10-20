Kate Beckinsale reveals the reason for her recent hospitalization

Beckinsale is "a bad fit for her disgraced journalist character, Beth, in the new Paramount+ dark comedy Guilty Party," says Carla Meyer. "Yet her miscasting ends up working out just fine. Perfectly tailored and coiffed, her beachy waves arranged just so, Beckinsale looks like she helicoptered in from Aspen, or perhaps Malibu, into her Denver reporter character’s mud-covered Subaru and middle-class life. Beckinsale’s demeanor in Guilty Party, which premieres Thursday, Oct. 14, is that of someone being careful not to touch anything around her — including Beth’s oafish husband (Geoff Stults). Her American accent is iffy and her comic delivery stiff, reminding us it has been a lot of years — and blue-lit vampire action movies — since Beckinsale broke through with the delicious comedy Cold Comfort Farm. But this fish-out-of-water quality alchemizes with Beckinsale’s big-screen-size charisma into a highly watchable performance, as Guilty Party reveals how much Beth is also out of sorts."

