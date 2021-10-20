CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Beckinsale reveals the reason for her recent hospitalization

Fremont Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Beckinsale has opened up about her...

fremonttribune.com

In Style

Kate Beckinsale Having to Defend Her IQ Is Utter Sexist BS

Oof, we're doing this again? Dear reader, we are indeed doing this again. A woman who is both smart and beautiful — in this case, the actress Kate Beckinsale — was shamed for having the audacity to speak honestly about her intelligence when prompted to do so multiple times during an interview.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

KATE BECKINSALE TALKS HOSPITAL TRIP: Kate Beckinsale opened up about getting rushed to the hospital last month for a back injury on Monday’s The Late Late Show With James Corden. “I was doing a very intense emotional drama and not running up walls or anything,” she said. “I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, bad. I couldn't walk, I couldn't lie down, I couldn't sit down. I couldn't do anything.” Actually getting to the hospital was a drama: “Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a, sort of, sausage, and put me on a gurney.” Thankfully, she is on the mend.
Primetimer

Kate Beckinsale is miscast in Guilty Party, yet her leading role in the Paramount+ dark comedy works

Beckinsale is "a bad fit for her disgraced journalist character, Beth, in the new Paramount+ dark comedy Guilty Party," says Carla Meyer. "Yet her miscasting ends up working out just fine. Perfectly tailored and coiffed, her beachy waves arranged just so, Beckinsale looks like she helicoptered in from Aspen, or perhaps Malibu, into her Denver reporter character’s mud-covered Subaru and middle-class life. Beckinsale’s demeanor in Guilty Party, which premieres Thursday, Oct. 14, is that of someone being careful not to touch anything around her — including Beth’s oafish husband (Geoff Stults). Her American accent is iffy and her comic delivery stiff, reminding us it has been a lot of years — and blue-lit vampire action movies — since Beckinsale broke through with the delicious comedy Cold Comfort Farm. But this fish-out-of-water quality alchemizes with Beckinsale’s big-screen-size charisma into a highly watchable performance, as Guilty Party reveals how much Beth is also out of sorts."
arcamax.com

TVLine

Guilty Party's Kate Beckinsale Previews Her Dark Comedy, Playing a Privileged Woman Who Has 'A Lot of Blind Spots'

On the surface, Guilty Party is a show about a troubled woman just trying to rebuild her shattered reputation. But as viewers will come to find, there is so much more going on. The dark comedy, which premieres this Thursday on Paramount+, follows Beth, a big-name journalist played by Kate Beckinsale who finds herself disgraced amid a major scandal. Her redemption arc serves as a jumping-off point and becomes an unlikely team-up filled with unexpected twists and turns. Season 1 tracks Beth’s attempts to rebuild her name by taking on the story of a woman incarcerated for murder, and she ends up...
Collider

Kate Beckinsale on Getting Her Toes Sucked in Paramount+'s 'Guilty Party' and What She Loves About Her Character

From creator Rebecca Addelman, the 10-episode Paramount+ half-hour dramedy Guilty Party follows Beth Burgess (Kate Beckinsale), a journalist whose discredited career leads her to a young mother, Toni Plimpton (Jules Latimer), who’s in prison with claims of innocence. Deciding to try to uncover the truth, Beth quickly finds herself in over her head, but still determined enough to put her life back on track that she keeps pursuing the story.
thechronicle-news.com

Fox News

Kate Beckinsale's IQ may have been a 'handicap' in her career: 'It's really not helpful'

Hollywood isn’t exactly known for producing intellectual heavyweights. And Kate Beckinsale, 48, believes her "very high IQ" may have "handicapped" her career in Tinseltown. The brainy British actress — who was educated at Oxford University and currently stars in "Guilty Party" on Paramount+ — made the bold claim during an interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, revealing she has an IQ of 152.
TMZ.com

