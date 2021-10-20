CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi Set For Bellator 272 In December

By Evan Wheeler
Fightful
Fightful
 7 days ago
Current Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis will make his first title defense against former champion Kyoji Horiguchi on December 3 at a yet-to-be-announced Bellator event. Morning Kombat's Brian Campbell and Luke Thomas were the first to report the news on...

Fightful

