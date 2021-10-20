CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
kyma.com

Popular California safari park stripped of accreditation

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A popular wildlife preserve in the San Francisco Bay Area has been stripped of accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums over concerns about the facility’s care for animals. The association announced this week that it would deny its “gold standard” accreditation to Santa Rosa’s Safari West. The association’s commission noted “serious concerns with veterinary practices and care, and acquisition and disposition of animals.” Safari West is appealing the decision. Executive director Keo Hornbostel says its operations remain largely unchanged in the decades since it first received accreditation. Hornbostel maintains there has been no compromising of vet care.
visitcos.com

4 Adventures for Dinosaur Lovers

Did you know the Pikes Peak Region was once bustling with dino activity? Take the whole family on a journey back to prehistoric days with these rawr-some activities across the area. Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. Garden of the Gods Park is one of the top-visited spots...
cbslocal.com

Leadership Sacramento

Leadership Sacramento is making updates to the Mack Road Valley Hi Community Center, and help is needed to get the job done. Lori gets the scoop.
Only In Northern California

The Tiny Restaurant In Northern California That Serves Mexican Food To Die For

When you’re in the mood for Mexican food, there’s no better place to go than the restaurant that’s been a staple in Northern California for decades. Vallejo’s Restaurant has been serving it up in the state’s capital city since 1983. Tucked away in two unassuming locations, the restaurant is known for cookin’ up Mexican favorites in a homey setting. If you love Mexican food, you simply have to try it. Check ’em out:
WNDU

Zoo Boo returns to Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Zoo Boo returns to the Potawatomi Zoo on Friday, October 22. Guests will be able to stroll through zoo enjoying the Treat Trail, Haunted Train and Halloween decorations. Regular amenities like the Zoo Gift Shop, Congo Café, Otter Outpost, and Round Barn Bar will be...
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Dino Safari Comes to Quincy Market!

Dino Safari comes to Quincy Market this November! Dino Safari is a walk through adventure like no other. Grab a Jurassic passport and feel the thrill of standing next to 30+ giant moving dinosaurs on a walk-through expedition for the whole family. Along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and your family might just have to help save a baby dinosaur’s life!
CBS Denver

11 African Lions Test Positive For COVID At Denver Zoo

DENVER (CBS4) – COVID-19 has infected the lions at the Denver Zoo. Zookeepers are caring for 11 African lions that have tested positive for the delta variant. (credit: Denver Zoo) Keeper say they’ve observed them coughing, sneezing and acting lethargic. The lions are between 1 to 9 years old. (credit: Denver Zoo) The zoo has taken safety precautions since the pandemic started. Brian Aucone, Senior Vice President for Life Sciences for the Zoo says lions across the country have gotten COVID. In a release Aucone says, “Fortunately, the vast majority have fully recovered, and the upside is that there’s an established knowledge base for us to draw from to help treat our animals. We’ve been in touch with other zoos that have also recently managed COVID cases in their big cats to inform the care we’re providing.” The lions at the Denver Zoo have not been vaccinated. Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Fort Collins conducted swab tests. The results were also confirmed positive by the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories. Zookeepers will watch their behavior and symptoms. RELATED: 2 Tigers Test Positive For COVID At Denver Zoo
CBS Denver

Spooky Sight In Southern Colorado As Tarantulas Continue Migration

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s a spooky sight in Southern Colorado as tarantulas begin their annual migration. Colorado Parks nad Wildlife posted video of the Oklahoma brown tarantulas migrating through La Plata County. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Scientists say the majority of the spiders are 10-year-old males looking to mate with females hidden in Colorado’s grasslands. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Officials say tarantulas are mostly harmless to humans, but have bites that can cause injury or allergic reaction and hairs that can be irritating to the eyes, mouth and nose.(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The peak time to view the migration is mid-September near Comanche National Grassland south of La Junta off U.S. Highway 109.
Lima News

Dinosaur poop, drones and butlers

ORLANDO, Florida — At more than 26 inches long and 20-plus pounds, Barnum is the world record holder for the largest recorded pieces of feces ever made by a carnivore, laid by a Tyrannosaurus rex as much as 70 million years ago. Named for the paleontologist who discovered the T....
phl17.com

Boo at the Zoo returns to Philadelphia Zoo

If you’re looking for some fall fun this Halloween season, head to the Philadelphia Zoo! That nation’s oldest zoo has brought back its “Boo at the Zoo” event. The zoo encourages visitors to come in costume while you take in the fall and spooky decor! You may even see some of the animals snacking on some festive treats. Watch the video above to see a hippo eat a pumpkin!
CBS Sacramento

How Did Sunday’s Storm Affect California’s Drought?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – What did Sunday’s record rainfall mean for California’s drought? UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences Professor Jay Lund says we have a long way to go to make up for years of drought. The watersheds have been very, very dry after two years of drought. We’re still in a drought, but this big huge storm that we had this last weekend has wetted soils throughout the state,” he said. “And as you’ve just seen it’s raised the levels in the reservoirs. The levels have been largely going down for the last two years and now they’re starting to make their way back up but we have a long way to go.” Sunday’s storm dropped 5.44 inches, the equivalent of 20 percent of rain and snow that falls in an average year in our region. Downtown Sacramento set its all-time 24-hour rainfall total record. Sacramento Executive Airport also beat its previous all-time record of 3.77” set in 1962 with a total of 5.41” on Sunday.
Sonoma Index Tribune

Safari West loses accreditation with prestigious association

Staff at Safari West, the popular wildlife preserve in the hills above Santa Rosa, were blindsided by a recent decision to deny its continued accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. That Maryland-based nonprofit is an accrediting organization “for the best zoos and the best aquariums in America and the world,” according to its website.
3 News Now

Wildlife Safari Park hosts Howl-O-Ween

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — This Friday and Saturday, the Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland hosted a spooktacular party for the whole family featuring a hayrack ride, Halloween-themed games, dinner and a marshmallow roast. Kids wore their Halloween costumes for a costume parade. The event also included a candy bag and...
