CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Enter to Win an LTD Guitar + Signature Nergal ‘LCFR’ Guitar Pedal From Behemoth

On Halloween, Behemoth will formally commemorate their 30th anniversary with a trio of specially produced livestream events, which finds the Polish black/death metal extremists playing songs from across the entirety of their career. In further celebration, Loudwire is partnering with Behemoth to give away an LTD guitar, courtesy of ESP, along with Nergal's signature LCFR pedal by KDHK.
MUSIC
premierguitar.com

How Many Pedals Is Too Many?

I had a conversation with a dear friend and former bandmate recently, about how much using effects has inspired our musical directions and overall journeys as players. We smiled wide as we reminisced about what an epiphany it was for us, as new guitarists, to plug into a stompbox for the first time. For many, it's the initial experience of jamming with yourself. Fresh, exciting sounds are coming out. Inevitably, noodling ensues, which can often lead to bursts of creativity.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Orange Acoustic Pedal review

Hugely practical, easy to use and with exceptional low-noise performance, the Orange Acoustic Pedal is a superb DI and EQ solution for the gigging acoustic guitarist. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Amp legend Orange takes another step into the acoustic field with its...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fart#Pedals
acousticguitar.com

Guitar Lesson: Use Bluegrass Flatpicking to Add Excitement to Your Accompaniments

Excerpted from Beyond Strumming | BY JEFFREY PEPPER RODGERS. When you’re playing rhythm, you may sometimes wish for a second guitarist to add riffs and fills on top and keep things interesting. But you can actually accomplish that goal even without an extra pair of hands—by interspersing short lead lines with chords to create the impression of more than one instrument. That’s what you’ll practice in this lesson.
MUSIC
Complex

TikTok Star and Comedian Huey Haha Dead at 22

TikTok star and comedian Huey Haha has died age 22. In a post shared on his Instagram page, it was revealed the viral star had died on October 25. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” reads the post. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched following his death, with all proceeds going toward his funeral and his daughter. A cause of death was not initially revealed and has yet to be confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
NYLON

Megan Thee Stallion's Hottie Halloween Gift Is New B-Sides & Freestyles

Megan Thee Stallion has been having a busy October. In the past few weeks, the rapper has released her own hot sauce, the Hottie Sauce, with Popeyes, readied to graduate from Texas Southern University, broken the internet with a tremendous Pinhead costume — and now, unveiled the details to her previously announced surprise project Something For The Hotties, out October 29, the day before Halloween.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
womansday.com

'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Jennifer Love Hewitt After Seeing Her Emotional Instagram Update

Jennifer Love Hewitt is shutting out the noise and focusing on what’s important to her offscreen. At the end of the summer, the 9-1-1 actress and her husband, fellow actor Brian Hallisay, welcomed a son named Aidan James (the couple is also parents to a daughter named Autumn, 7, and son named Atticus, 6). On September 9, Jennifer announced on Instagram that she had given birth to the couple’s third child. “It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting. 👶🏻🧡,” she wrote about the special moment.
CELEBRITIES
pawtracks.com

4 fun things to do with your cat this fall

Fall is such a wonderful season, full of cooler weather, beautiful foliage, and fun activities like pumpkin picking and trick-or-treating. While your cat might not be able to accompany you on those outdoor activities, there are still plenty of fun things to do with your cat this fall. Both you...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Gorilla shows off his incredible 'breakdancing' moves

A silverback gorilla from Dallas Zoo has gone viral after showing off his impressive “breakdancing” skills on TikTok. Footage shows the ape, named Zola, splashing around in his enclosure and clapping his hands before bending down and spinning on one foot. His moves -reminiscent of a seasoned street dancer -...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Stuns in Eye-Catching Mirror Pic

The return of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is now just days away and excitement is growing among fans. But fans aren’t the only ones getting excited about the fourth season of “Yellowstone” coming up. Several of the show’s cast members are also very excited about the show’s return. Many of them have taken to social media to express share that excitement with fans. Finn Little, Brecken Merrill and Jefferson While are among the “Yellowstone” stars who are thrilled that we are just days away from a new season. Today (Wednesday) was Hassie Harrison’s turn to take to social media and share a photo with fans. She doesn’t mention “Yellowstone” by name, but she is certainly ready for the new season.
TV & VIDEOS
No Treble

Fuzzrocious Pedals Introduces the Electric Ocean Fuzz/Phaser Pedal

Fuzzrocious Pedals has unveiled the Electric Ocean, a pedal that combines fuzz and phaser effects into one unit. It’s the company’s first foray into phasers and takes its cues from a vintage circuit. “I have owned the Roland AP-7 Jet Phaser a few times, but struggled with having such an...
CARS
NYLON

Måneskin Made Their US TV Debut On 'The Tonight Show'

Last night (October 26th), America was formally introduced to the Italian rock band, Maneskin. Fresh off their Eurovision Song Contest win, the impressive quartet made their US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Performing live from New York's Studio 6B, the group dazzled viewers with their hit-cover of the viral song “Begging.”
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

Watch: Get the most out of your overdrive pedal with the help of the BOSS SD-1

Overdrive pedals, in their simplest form, were created to emulate the sound of a cranked tube amplifier. When you increase the volume of a tube amp up and the incoming signal is too much for the tubes, it gets clipped and becomes compressed, resulting in a sustained, distorted sound. Overdrive pedals work by electronically clipping the waveform to match what the overdriven tube amp produces.
TECHNOLOGY
Greatist

A Playlist to Make Your Fall Yard Work Fun Again

We're pressing play on the songs that get us through the every day journeys – whether it's reaching new fitness goals, setting the seasonal mood, or prepping for life-change. From celebratory timbres to motivating 808s, this series is the wellness soundtrack we need. Hello, fall! The leaves are a-tumblin,’ and...
HOME & GARDEN
American Songwriter

Store Your Guitars Securely and Safely With The Best Guitar Wall Mounts

Deciding where to store your beloved guitar isn't always the most straightforward choice. The most natural choice is to leave it in its case when it is not in use, an option that protects it from the elements and keeps it protected when it is not in use, but this makes it less easily accessible. Leaving it out sorts the accessibility issue, but makes it vulnerable to scratches, getting knocked over, and other forms of damage. Using a wall mount is a nice compromise, it combines the safety of the guitar case with the accessibility of leaving it out. And it also makes for excellent aesthetics. In music stores, it also makes displaying the merchandise very easy, with little risk of damage from manhandling by over-eager customers. Any way you look at it, a guitar wall mount is an excellent choice for any guitar owner. Here, we have compiled a list of 4 of the best guitar hangers in 2021. Keep reading to discover what features they offer and which models are best suited to you.
GUITAR

Comments / 0

Community Policy