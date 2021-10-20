Deciding where to store your beloved guitar isn't always the most straightforward choice. The most natural choice is to leave it in its case when it is not in use, an option that protects it from the elements and keeps it protected when it is not in use, but this makes it less easily accessible. Leaving it out sorts the accessibility issue, but makes it vulnerable to scratches, getting knocked over, and other forms of damage. Using a wall mount is a nice compromise, it combines the safety of the guitar case with the accessibility of leaving it out. And it also makes for excellent aesthetics. In music stores, it also makes displaying the merchandise very easy, with little risk of damage from manhandling by over-eager customers. Any way you look at it, a guitar wall mount is an excellent choice for any guitar owner. Here, we have compiled a list of 4 of the best guitar hangers in 2021. Keep reading to discover what features they offer and which models are best suited to you.

GUITAR ・ 7 DAYS AGO