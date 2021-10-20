CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Drive for Mac adds full Apple Silicon and macOS Monterey support, increased security, more

By Michael Potuck
 7 days ago
Box is out today with a nice update for desktop users. The new Box Drive Mac app features full Apple Silicon support, is compatible with macOS Monterey, offers a more seamless and secure experience, increased app support, and more.

Box shared the news in a blog post today:

Today, we’re excited to announce that we’ve upgraded the Box desktop experience for Mac users. Building on the initial release of our support for Apple silicon Macs, this new version of Box Drive has been built using Apple’s File Provider Extension APIs which offer a more secure and seamless experience in macOS.

The five main new features with the Box Drive for Mac app are:

  • Full support for Apple silicon Macs
  • A more seamless and secure Box Drive experience on all Macs with new integration in Finder
  • Box Drive compatibility with macOS Monterey
  • Significantly streamlined install experience for Box Drive on all Macs
  • Broader application compatibility by supporting Mac package files on Box Drive

Box also says the update brings a new architecture that “will enable us to build new Box Drive capabilities on macOS more quickly. So stay tuned for future innovations with Box Drive on macOS!”

The new Box Drive release is available now for those running macOS Big Sur and Monterey.

  • A business or individual Box Drive user on macOS Monterey, the new Box Drive has automatically been enabled so you do not need to take any action.
  • An individual user on macOS Big Sur 11.5+, the new Box Drive has automatically been enabled so you do not need to take any action.
  • A business user on macOS Big Sur 11.5+, you can turn the new experience on by following the instructions on this page. It will be automatically turned on for you next month.

