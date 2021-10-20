CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Build your own town with Townscaper for iPhone, iPad, and M1 Macs

By José Adorno
 7 days ago
Indie developer Raw Fury just released Townscaper, a beautiful game for iPhone and iPad users. The challenge here is to build a town in your own way.

With no goal and no gameplay, Townscaper lets you build quaint island towns with curvy streets. It’s possible to build small hamlets, soaring cathedrals, canal networks, or sky cities on stilts block by block.

The appeal of Townscaper is as simple to understand as the game itself – just build something beautiful. There is no story, nothing to unlock, no levels to chase – just the soothing sound of plopping down colorful building blocks and the satisfaction of watching the algorithm effortlessly link them together to create an ocean-side town. It is this tranquil straightforwardness that has captured the attention of gamers looking to unwind as well as those brimming with creativity that simply want a sandbox to play

According to the developer, Townscaper is an experimental passion project, “more a toy than a game.” Instead of needing to open the game to collect bonuses and complete missions, users can play it whenever and however they want.

Originally released only on PC, Oskar Stålberg partnered with Raw Fury to release Townscaper to even more platforms, like iOS, macOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch devices. Here are the key features of the game according to the developer:

  • Pure building without the grind or failure!
  • Pick your colors and create charming island towns with a calming art style
  • Satisfying sound design
  • Intuitive tools available from the start
  • Algorithm that ensures every block snaps together in a cohesive way

Townscaper is available for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running iOS 11 or later. For Macs, only the ones with an M1 chip can run the game. As of now, the only language available in the game is English and it costs $4.99 on the App Store here. You can watch its launch trailer below:

How-to: Power off, force restart iPhone 13, enable recovery mode, DFU mode, etc. [Video]

Last week Apple released four new iPhone models: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Like all iPhones that Apple sells these days, with the exception of the iPhone SE, feature “edge to edge” displays, and lack a physical Home button. For these modern devices, you’ll utilize the Volume buttons and Side buttons to facilitate force restarts, invoke recovery mode, enter DFU mode, and more. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for the details.
CELL PHONES
Doctor uses iPhone 13 Pro’s Macro camera to check patients’ eyes

One of the new features of the iPhone 13 Pro is the addition of a new Macro mode for capturing very close-up photos and videos with the camera. While most users have been using the new mode to capture details of nature, Doctor Tommy Korn has discovered that the iPhone 13 Pro’s Macro camera can also be useful for eye treatment.
ELECTRONICS
Apple says Safari Bookmarks are now end-to-end encrypted

It has been almost a month since iOS 15 was released, and there are still things we are discovering about the system. For example, recently, 9to5Mac covered that you can review Apple’s own apps. Now, it appears that Safari Bookmarks are finally end-to-end encrypted. As noted by a Reddit user,...
TECHNOLOGY
Review: Apple’s updated MagSafe wallet is visually identical but hides wonderful new features

I loved the original MagSafe wallet that Apple introduced last year alongside the iPhone 12, but it was missing something obvious: Find My compatibility. Something like a wallet, especially one that sticks to the back of a phone you slide in and out of a pocket, needs some sort of fail safe in case it gets lost. Previously there was nothing you could do. But the new MagSafe Wallet introduced alongside the iPhone 13 addresses these concerns and helps justify its high price.
ELECTRONICS
iPad mini 6 users complain about LCD discoloration and distortion issues

Right after the iPad mini 6 hit stores, users noticed a “jelly scrolling” effect on the tablet’s display, which Apple claims to be completely normal and not a hardware issue. Unfortunately, there are now a few users experiencing further problems with the iPad mini 6’s LCD panel – this time with discoloration and distortions.
TECHNOLOGY
M1 MacBook Pro vs M1 iPad Pro: Which is quickest in the real world?

Apple's new M1 chips make MacBook Pros and iPad Pros faster than ever. But is there a big difference between the two? Erik Eckel aimed to find out. Advertising doesn't always match true street performance. To achieve a published acceleration rate for a specific car, for example, you might require just a quarter tank of gas, no passengers, the A/C off and the car to be pointed downhill to even get close. Is the same true with computers? Do new M1-powered Macs and iPad Pros really perform quickly, and how do they compare? I've gone on record stating the M1 iPad Pros can replace a Mac. Does that hold up?
COMPUTERS
How to use Apple Maps Flyover on iPhone and iPad

The Maps app that comes built-in to every iPhone and iPad can show incredibly detailed 3D maps that you can interact with through a feature called Flyover. Apple Maps Flyover has been around since iOS 6 but has gotten way more detailed and has had many new locations and landmarks added between its launch and the release of iOS 15. If you're travel-curious, Flyover might just be the best iPhone feature for you as you plan out your next trip. Here's how to use it.
CELL PHONES
Apple fan turns iMac G4 into an M1 Mac machine [Video]

In a tribute to Steve Jobs, iOS developer Colby Sheets transformed the almost two-decade-old iMac G4 into an M1 Mac machine. Have a look. Sheets posted a video of his M1 iMac G4 on October 5, the day people marked the 10-year death anniversary of Apple founder Steve Jobs. Sheets wrote:
COMPUTERS
Get Ready for Halloween with These Spooky Games for iPhone and iPad

Halloween is just around the corner, and we can’t wait for it! But if Christmas has taught us anything, it’s that you don’t need to wait to start celebrating. You can get in the Halloween spirit right now by playing some horrifying games. The best part, you can play them right on your iPhone and iPad. So if you’re looking for something spooky to explore, or you’re just looking for something new to play, here are some great games you’ll love this October.
VIDEO GAMES
