Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings

MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill, Marquise Brown, Davante Adams, Mike Evans and Cooper Kupp top my Week 7 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021.

Calvin Ridley, Deebo Samuel, D.J. Moore, DeAndre Hopkins and Ja'Marr Chase round out my Top 10 options for Week 7. A.J. Green and Jaylen Waddle are among my other favorite wide receivers to start this week.

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Chase Claypool are among the wide receivers who should be benched this week, as their teams are on byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs is the No. 3 fantasy football wide receiver, on a points-per-game basis. His 46 catches are tied with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams for the most in the NFL.

Hill drew at least 12 targets from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in four of his six starts this season. He hauled in his fifth receiving score of the season in Week 6.

This week, the Chiefs face the Tennessee Titans. The Titans allowed the most receiving yards, touchdowns and fantasy points per game to wide receivers through the first six weeks of 2021. This is a horrible recipe for the Titans and should give your fantasy football team a huge advantage.

Hill is my top wide receiver for Week 7.

Baltimore Ravens speedster Marquise Brown is my No. 2 wide receiver for Week 7. Brown ranks eighth in fantasy points per game among wide receivers. He caught just four passes for 35 yards in Week 6, but scored touchdowns in four of six appearances this season.

This week, the Ravens battle the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are tied for allowing the fourth-most catches to wide receivers. Look for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to get Brown involved early against this unit.

I expect a few big plays from Brown, including a long score. He is a WR1 in this matchup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel continues to be one of the most pleasant surprises to start the fantasy football season. Samuel ranks second in fantasy points per game. He ranks fifth in the NFL with 548 receiving yards.

Samuel caught a season-low three passes in Week 6, but still scored a rushing touchdown. Look for the 49ers star to get back on track as a pass-catcher this week, when he faces the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts are tied with the Titans for allowing a league-high 10 scores to wide receivers through six weeks. They also allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position.

I expect Samuel to catch at least eight passes for 95 yards and score in this matchup. He is my No. 7 wide receiver.

LONGSHOTS

A.J. Green of the Arizona Cardinals is my No. 14 wide receiver for Week 7. Green averaged the 27th-most fantasy points per game among wide receivers over the last four weeks. He either scored a touchdown or gained at least 100 yards in three of those matchups.

Green also caught at least five passes in three of his last four games. Look for the veteran's involvement in the Cardinals' offense to continue this week when they face the Houston Texans.

The Texans aren't bad against opposing wide receivers this season, but this Cardinals offense is one of the most talent-packed in the league. The Texans should struggled to defend the Cardinals run game and focus their secondary attention on wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Look for Green to capitalize as Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray checks off of Hopkins in his progressions. Green is a solid WR2 this week in leagues with at least 12 teams.

Miami Dolphins rookie Jaylen Waddle is tied for the ninth in the NFL with 37 catches. That total ranks higher than that of DeAndre Hopkins. Darren Waller, D.K. Metcalf, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans and Mike Williams, among others.

While most of Waddle's receptions went for short gains, he continues to see valuable looks in the Dolphins offense, especially if you play in a points-per-reception league.

Waddle hauled in 10 catches for 70 yards and two scores in Week 6. I expect similar production, without the scores, in Week 7. The Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Falcons owned one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL last season, but are improved in 2021.

Waddle and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should connect at least 10 more times in this matchup. I expect a season-high yardage total for the rookie pass catcher.

Waddle is my No. 19 option and can be used as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3 this week in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Week 7 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at TEN

2. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. WAS

4. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI

5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. DET

6. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons at MIA

7. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. IND

8. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at NYG

9. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. HOU

10. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

11. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team at GB

12. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. KC

13. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. DET

14. A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals vs. HOU

15. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. NO

16. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI

17. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders vs. PHI

18. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs at TEN

19. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. ATL

20. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. NO

21. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at AZ

22. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at LVR

23. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts at SF

24. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

25. Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints at SEA

26. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals vs. HOU

27. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. IND

28. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at TB

29. Bryan Edwards, Las Vegas Raiders vs. PHI

30. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

31. Corey Davis, New York Jets at NE

32. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets at NE

33. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at LAR

34. Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions at LAR

35. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers at NYG

36. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams vs. DET

37. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. PHI

38. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. CAR

39. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. HOU

40. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. WAS

41. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears at TB

42. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. ATL

43. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. NYJ

44. DeSean Jackson, Los Angeles Rams vs. DET

45. Quez Watkins, Philadelphia Eagles at LVR

46. Mack Hollins, Miami Dolphins vs. ATL

47. Dante Pettis, New York Giants vs. CAR

48. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons at MIA

49. Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts at SF

50. Tyler Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI