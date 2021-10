Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns had a very personal battle with the coronavirus pandemic over the last nearly 20 months. Towns revealed last December he lost about seven family members to the deadly virus, including his mother who died in the early part of the pandemic and an uncle who died days before the start of the 2020-21 season. The NBA star also tested positive for the illness during the season too.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO