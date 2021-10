The Town of Parsonsfield Planning Board will hold the following two site walks:. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at 100 Weeks Road. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at 728 North Road. They will then hold the following Public Hearings on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 6:00...

PARSONSFIELD, ME ・ 23 DAYS AGO