Ellen DeGeneres seems to be having no luck shaking the real estate bug. Less than two months after purchasing a home in Beverly Hills, the comedian and wife Portia de Rossi have sold one of their Montecito properties and purchased two new homes in the area, Dirt reports. The Montecito property they’ve let go of was the most costly home in their portfolio—they purchased it for $49 million less than a year ago and have now sold it for $55 million.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO