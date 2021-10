Despite my few years of working as a barista in the past, I definitely don’t consider myself a coffee expert of any sort. In fact, I am someone who loves the flavor of a generic-tasting dark roast. What is important to me, however, is the quality of the coffee I’m drinking. I am willing to spend a few extra bucks on coffee from a local roaster, organic coffee beans, or just a quality cup of coffee made with care.

