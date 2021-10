Pictured here is Jeff and Phil D. with a pair of nice mahi-mahi caught earlier this week with Captain Abie Raymond. The offshore fishing for mahi-mahi has been red hot as there has been lots of floating debris. Along with mahi-mahi we are seeing lots of small wahoo, also known as “weehoo,” under the debris. Do not forget to bring a spoon and or diamond jig with you to catch the wahoo. Most people only troll around the debris catching the dolphin and forget about the wahoo that lurk below.

26 DAYS AGO