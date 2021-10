The past decade has afforded the Outlawz varying highs and lows. The rap group has continued to build on its legacy with new releases, but also suffered the death of group members Hussein Fatal and Mussolini in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Loss has become a familiar theme in the lives of remaining Outlawz members, E.D.I. Mean and Young Noble. The pair are the last “onez” left, which served as the name of the group’s last studio album in 2017. After unleashing solo projects individually, the duo is back to wave the Outlawz banner as a tandem with their new album, One...

MUSIC ・ 2 HOURS AGO