Belfast Movie Releases New Trailer

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocus Features has released the new trailer for the Belfast movie, written and directed by Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh. You can watch the trailer using the player below. The Belfast movie is scheduled to open in theaters on November 12, 2021. The film is the humorous, tender and...

www.vitalthrills.com

