Belfast Movie Releases New Trailer

After finding some massive success with 2018's Bird Box, Netflix is back in business with Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock. The beloved actress and producer hasn't appeared on-screen since Bird Box made its debut on Netflix nearly three years ago, but that will change this fall with the debut of her new film, The Unforgivable. Another Netflix original project, The Unforgivable tells the story of a woman who was released from prison after serving a 20 year sentence for committing a violent crime. Upon release, she wants nothing more than to find her younger sister, whom she claims she was trying to protect when the crime was committed, but few people in the real world can look past what she did.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO