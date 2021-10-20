Real estate investment managers experience mixed recovery from COVID-19

Rob Johnson is Head of Wealth Management for Realized, an end-to-end investment property wealth management platform. Some investors seek to diversify their portfolio as a way to manage risk. A diverse portfolio contains a mix of asset classes and might include both taxable and tax-deferred accounts. To further diversify, you might look for alternative investments, such as real estate, to add to your investment portfolio. However, alternative investments come with their own implications and considerations not usually seen in traditional investments. Here, I’ll discuss things to consider to help you decide whether alternative investments, and real estate in particular (our company’s focus), may be suitable for your investment strategy.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO