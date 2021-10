It certainly seems that some ‘new’ Puscifer material is on the horizon with the band sharing the below montage of footage from the studio online earlier today, October 21st. At one point you can even get a sneak peek at some lyrics for an apparent revisiting of their track “Tiny Monsters“. As of yet, there’s no word on when you can expect to hear what they’ve been working on. But with their 2011 album “Conditions Of My Parole” having turned ten this year, perhaps it may be related to that.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO