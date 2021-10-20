Mars is caught in a genocide black hole

For the confectionery giant Mars, corporate responsibility comes with a motto: "Tomorrow starts today." Except, it seems, when genocide is happening today. Then, Mars's tomorrow starts at the event horizon of a black hole. Time moves very slowly in such locales. Still, the candy bar company isn't wasting any...
Golda Meir famously said, "If someone tells you he wants to kill you, believe him." Xi Jinping is telling the West exactly what he wants to do to Taiwan. Yet the Biden administration does not seem to believe him. Xi has plainly stated that a forced unification of Taiwan with the mainland is an option. He has already wrecked Hong Kong’s democratic autonomy. He has threatened Australia, India, the Philippines, and Vietnam while militarizing the South China Sea. But Taiwan is the key. To the Chinese Communist Party, an independent, democratic Taiwan represents a century of humiliation. Gaining control of Taiwan is also the key to establishing Beijing’s hegemony over the most vital areas of the Pacific.
Last week, a Sino-Russian naval flotilla circled the western coast of Japan's Honshu (central/main) island. This action reflects China's fear of Western alignment against it. It also illustrates the rising influence of nationalist pride in Beijing. At the same time, the flotilla evinces Russia's desire to attract greater Chinese trade. But for both nations, this activity carries significant risks.
President Joe Biden took part in the 2021 Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit on Tuesday morning and announced an investment worth up to $102 million to expand the United States's partnership with the group.
The United States and China have been engaged in strategic competition for years — a fact that only the U.S. has been slow to recognize. But for the U.S. to prevail, it must recognize that the successful strategy of the last Cold War, containment, will not work against its new adversary. Seventy-five years ago this past February, a U.S. State Department employee named George Kennan dashed off what would later be called the "Long Telegram." Kennan expressed his concerns over the aims, objectives, and growing power of the Soviet Union. The diplomat’s 8,000-word missive would later become famous, both for signaling the formal U.S. recognition of what would be dubbed the "Cold War" and as a precursor of sorts for the strategy that would lead to victory.
President Joe Biden escapes bruising political turmoil at home for the more convivial world of diplomacy at twin summits in Europe this week -- but the experience could be just as frustrating. "After a lot of commentary in recent weeks about the state of the transatlantic relationship, the United States and Europe head into these two summits aligned in, united on the major elements of the global agenda," Sullivan said.
Taiwan's president says she has "faith" the United States would defend the island against a Chinese attack, as Beijing and Washington trade barbs over Taipei's place on the global stage.
Tsai Ing-wen also confirmed for the first time that US troops were training Taiwanese forces on the island in an interview with CNN broadcast Wednesday -- an initiative first confirmed to AFP by a Pentagon official earlier this month.
The comments from Tsai came after US President Joe Biden rebuked Beijing over its actions near Taiwan at a virtual East Asia summit attended by China's premier.
The two world powers had already faced off over Taiwan's involvement with the United Nations, with Washington saying it should be better integrated into the world body for "pragmatic" purposes -- and Beijing saying it has no right to join.
In case you needed more evidence that President Joe Biden terribly botched every step of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley and the Pentagon are more than willing to provide you with some. Hawley tweeted out an email shared with him by someone he says was an...
Gen. Mark Milley expressed concern about reports that China has tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, comparing it to the country's own "Sputnik moment," which propelled the Soviets ahead of the United States in the space race. “What we saw was a very significant event of a test of a hypersonic...
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Taiwan's defense minister said Thursday that Taiwan must be prepared to defend itself and could not entirely depend on other countries to help if China were to launch an attack against the island, even as Taiwan's president said she had faith the U.S. would defend it.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the top-ranking U.S. military officer, warned Wednesday about a scary-sounding new "hypersonic" missile. "I don't know if it's quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it's very close to that," he said in an interview, referencing the famous Soviet satellite. Supposedly these weapons are faster, more accurate, and harder to detect than any previous nuclear weapon.
New Zealand, a U.S. ally with a reputation for economic dependence on China and conflict avoidance, wants to participate in a landmark trilateral defense deal between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. “And cyber is one area that we’d certainly be interested in, but there’s no detail yet...
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hopes President Biden was serious about defending Taiwan if China invades the island nation and that it wasn’t a “random comment.”. Pompeo wouldn’t lay out a specific timeline for when Chinese President Xi Jinping will try to take control of Taiwan –...
