New York State Police have made an arrest following an investigation into a grisly double homicide on the outskirts of the City of Rome. Officials say Troopers were initially called to an address on Old Oneida Road for a welfare check after someone spotted a man standing at the end of his driveway covered in blood. When Troopers arrived they discovered the individual, later identified as 30-year-old Kyle Kirk, with blood stains on his clothing.

ROME, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO