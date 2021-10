Selma Blair was all smiles as she walked alongside her 10-year-old son Arthur at the premiere of her new documentary. See the sweet pics!. Selma Blair has proved she’s such a proud mom, gushing over her mini-me son Arthur at the Los Angeles premiere of her new documentary. The actress, 49, walked the red carpet in a glittering silver gown featuring a halter neck and deep, plunging v, however it was her 10-year-old son who stole the spotlight. “He’s super, super handsome! He got a hair cut tonight. He had long hair with a lot of highlights that I really loved, but he wasn’t big on brushing it. So I said goodbye [to it], and he was fine,” Selma said of her son, while talking to ET at the premiere.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO