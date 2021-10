The sound of Creux Lies is self-billed as “Californian gazed-out romantic post-punk party-goth,” and we can’t think of anything else we need more in our lives as October begins to wind down and winter starts its annual creep. Adding to the allure of the Sacramento band is the warmth of its new single, “PS Goodnight”, released this past Friday (October 15), as a star-dangling lullaby of autumnal fits and illuminated neo-psych bliss. “PS Goodnight” and its gentle undertow carries us not only through the dark-pop cosmos, but towards Creux Lies’ forthcoming new album, Goodbye Devine, set for release this Friday (October 22) via Freakwave. Pre-order it here.

