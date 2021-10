Wands at the ready, students... Hogwarts Legacy is a game a lot of people have been waiting for - for a long time, too! Set in the 1800s, this is going to be an open-world game that lets you become a Wizard or Witch in the Wizarding World brought to life by the Harry Potter series and the more-recent Fantastic Beasts movies. It could be fantastic if it's done right and we can't wait to learn more about it. But... When does it come out? We're still waiting on a release date for Hogwarts Legacy, aren't we?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO