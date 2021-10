Palo Alto police are seeking the public's assistance in their investigation of the theft of gold necklaces along the roadside near Mitchell Park on Saturday afternoon. The theft was reported to police around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 23, when the city's 24-hour dispatch center took a call from a woman in her 70s who said her necklaces were stolen 45 minutes earlier while she was out on a walk with her husband, police said in a press release Monday.

