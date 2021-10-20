CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azora appoints senior partner to lead entry into the Americas

Cover picture for the articleFernando Pérez-Hickman has joined Azora as a senior partner to lead the firm’s expansion into the United States, through the newly created AZORA EXAN. The incorporation of Pérez-Hickman, who has...

