Azora appoints senior partner to lead entry into the Americas

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Sontiq, a Nottingham-based identity security company, on Monday announced the addition of Walter Hoffman as vice president of public sector sales. An experienced public sector sales executive, Hoffman will help expand Sontiq’s work with government, education, and other public sector entities around personal identity protection, breach readiness, and breach response. During his 30-year career, Hoffman increased government market share …
Continue reading "Nottingham-based Sontiq appoints head of public sector sales team"
The post Nottingham-based Sontiq appoints head of public sector sales team appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Comments / 0