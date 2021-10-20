CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Detroit Pistons drop hype video for 2021-22 season

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Pistons will begin their 2021-22 season on Wednesday night when they host the Chicago Bulls...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Free Press

Jerami Grant should have even bigger season thanks to Detroit Pistons' reshuffling

Jerami Grant signed with the Detroit Pistons as a free agent prior to last season in large part due to an expanded offensive role. For the most part, Grant showed he could handle the burden. Grant averaged 22.3 points, exceeding his previous career high of 13.6 set two years earlier with Oklahoma City, and a career-best 2.8 assists.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Why the Pistons will pursue Deandre Ayton

The Detroit Pistons will be monitoring the situation with Deandre Ayton in Phoenix very closely. Yesterday it was reported that the former number one pick failed to reach an agreement on a rookie extension with the Phoenix Suns:. Ayton wants a max deal and is very unhappy that he has...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Pistons
FanSided

2021-22 NBA awards and Finals predictions: Will any Pistons win awards?

The NBA season is set to tip-off tonight but the Detroit Pistons will have to wait until Wednesday to start their campaign in the home opener against the Chicago Bulls. All of the talk in Detroit has revolved around injuries, as number one pick Cade Cunningham is still day-to-day and we won’t know until game time if he is going to play.
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Pistons final score: Chicago guts out ugly 94-88 win to open 2021-22 season

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win and the Bulls’ 94-88 victory over the Pistons to open the 2021-22 season has them over .500 for the first time since March 2, 2017. After all the talk about the Bulls boasting a potentially explosive offense while struggling on defense, it was that much-maligned defense that came up big as the offense outside of Zach LaVine couldn’t get much going. Going up against a limited Pistons team without No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham certainly helped matters for the defense, which did get taken advantage of down low at times, but their aggressiveness and activity made life difficult on Detroit. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso continued to wreak havoc on that end after killing it in the preseason, and Patrick Williams got a key stop on Jerami Grant late to seal the game. The Bulls held the Pistons to 40.0% shooting, 6-of-28 shooting from 3 and turned 17 turnovers into 22 points.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: These 5 sophomores are not slumping

The Detroit Pistons have two players in Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart who are trying to make big strides in their second year. Both have managed to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump so far this year, but some players have not been so lucky, including several from last season’s All-Rookie squads.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Honors Carmelo Anthony’s Basketball Career With Special Air Jordan 1 PE

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion. As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab. The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper...
NBA
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy