This week’s pet is dog named ” Tessa “. Tessa is a 2 year old female, black & tan Doberman, she weighs around 60 pounds. Tessa walks well on leash and knows some basic commands like sit, down, and heel. She is a very active girl that will need regular exercise and secure fencing as she likes to go off on adventures without her people. Tessa loves toys, she especially loves destuffing them, and seems to get along with other dogs. When seeing cats she appears a little too interested so a cat free home may be best.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO