King Street, AIMCo and sovereign wealth fund establish $500m film studios JV

Ingka Investments has signed an agreement to acquire a property at 214 Oxford St. (Oxford Circus) in London for €446 million ($517 million). Part of the vacant retail space will be used by IKEA U.K. & Ireland. The investment supports the transformation of Ingka Group’s retail business, bringing IKEA closer to customers by opening new IKEA store formats in city locations, in response to increasing urbanization and new shopping behaviors. The property comprises a total of 22,200 square meters (238,958 square feet) over seven floors, with retail space on six floors. It will host IKEA U.K.’s second smaller-store format and will follow the opening of IKEA Hammersmith later this winter.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO