King Street, AIMCo and sovereign wealth fund establish $500m film studios JV

By Andrea Zander
irei.com
 7 days ago

King Street Capital Management, in partnership with Alberta Investment Management Corp., on behalf of certain of its clients and a sovereign wealth fund, has created a joint venture working alongside East...

irei.com

therealdeal.com

King Street, AIMCo team up to amass production studios

Investment firm King Street and Canadian pension fund Alberta Investment Management Corporation are out to tap into the booming demand for studio space in Los Angeles. The firms have teamed up with an unnamed sovereign wealth fund and New York-based East End Capital’s studio platform to acquire and develop up to 750,000 square feet of production space across Los Angeles, according to a Wednesday announcement.
LOS ANGELES, CA

