Although trick-or-treating with my friends was my favorite part of Halloween as a kid, nothing compared to ending the night by dumping out our over-flowing candy bags all over the floor so we could trade sweets. Seeing multiple candy options strewn in front of me at once was one of my most cherished spooky memories from my childhood, so when I saw that sweet-toothed adults were making candy charcuterie boards that looked just like my kitchen floor did every Halloween during my teen years, I knew I had to make one myself.

