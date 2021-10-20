Metroidvania game Souldiers announced for Switch

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a shapeshifting sheep? Wonder no longer as Top Hat Studios released Sheepo today on PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Xbox One and Series X/S, fulfilling this fantasy. As an added bonus, it features cross-buy meaning one purchase grants you access to the next-gen version as well as the old version. Sheepo is about a shape-shifting sheep-alien zoologist of the same name who is required to explore the alien planet Cebron. Along the way, you’ll discover alien species that you are required to save. In order to save a species, players must collect an egg that is guarded by that species’s queen. The gameplay implication of this mechanic is that you can shape-shift into the species you collect, allowing you to explore previously inaccessible areas. For example, you may need to transform into the goose-looking animal featured in the trailer to fly to a high ledge that was previously a dead end.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO