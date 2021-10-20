CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Metroidvania game Souldiers announced for Switch

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Dear Villagers and developer Retro Forge have revealed that Souldiers, a 16-bit-style Metroidvania game, is in development for Switch. It will launch in Spring 2022. Souldiers begins as you as well as other soldiers are whisked away to the mystical land of Terragaya,...

nintendoeverything.com

nintendoeverything.com

Spaceflight Simulator announced for Switch

Developer Stefo Mai Morojna has announced Spaceflight Simulator, a game with real-life physics where astronauts and engineers build their own rockets and explore the universe. Switch will be getting the game in 2022 simultaneously with the PC 1.0 release. In Spaceflight Simulator, players can choose from a ton of different...
dotesports.com

Best games to play on Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is finally here for fans to try out, and while it might not be the 4K Switch upgrade the community has been longing for, the console does bring a step up in visual experience thanks to its new OLED screen. Along with the new display, the...
nintendosoup.com

Prison Architect Free “Game Trials” Offer Announced For Switch Online Users In Europe And Australia

Nintendo has announced a new Game Trials offer for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. From 20 October 2021 – 26 October 2021, Switch Online members in Europe and Australia will be able to play Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition for free. This isn’t just a free demo but the full game – so dedicated players should be able to experience and enjoy the entire sandbox adventure before the offer ends.
GamesRadar+

Nintendo Switch Cloud Version games explained: All the games and how they work

The latest additions to the steadily growing library of Nintendo Switch Cloud version games will see Sora land onto the console for the first time, with the arrival of three Kingdom Hearts games. Instead of being native ports, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3 + ReMind will be coming to the Switch store via the Cloud. Square Enix is by no means the first publisher to take this route to get its games on Nintendo's console.
nichegamer.com

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Pricing and Release Date Announced

Nintendo has finally announced the recently announced Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack pricing and release date, locking the new subscription in for this month. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack pricing is set for $$49.99 for an entire year, a bump up from the standard $19.99 pricing on the regular Nintendo Switch Online subscription tier. The new tier launches October 25th.
gamingideology.com

With switch games and a large selection for PlayStation and Xbox

Saturn went online on Sunday evening with a new promotion “3 games for 49 euros”. This time there are also Nintendo Switch games that many fans often miss during these promotions. The selection of Switch games is limited, but impressive: Catherine Full Body, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Vampyr, Sea of...
Gematsu

Tetsudou Nippon! Rosen Tabi Sangi Tetsudou Hen announced for Switch

Sonic Powered has announced Tetsudou Nippon! Rosen Tabi Sangi Tetsudou Hen, the latest entry in its Japanese Rail Sim series, for Switch. It will launch both physically and digitally this winter in Japan for 6,980 yen. Tetsudou Nippon! Rosen Tabi Sangi Tetsudou Hen is set aboard the Sangi Railway Hokusei...
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
nintendoeverything.com

Otome visual novel even if TEMPEST announced for Switch

Today, Voltage announced even if TEMPEST, an otome visual novel. The game will debut sometime in 2022. Raging flames sear her flesh. Scolding laughter weighs her down as lead. Her last moments are as she lived: bereft of love, void of hope, and overflowing with despair. And then, she dies.
Washington Post

Explaining ‘Vivid’ mode on the Switch OLED and the best games for it

One feature many reviews of the new Nintendo Switch OLED model neglected to mention (including my own) is the inclusion of a brand new feature exclusive to this model: “Vivid” mode. It’s on by default for new Switch OLED devices, and it’s likely the reason the new seven-inch screen representing...
perfectly-nintendo.com

Theatre of Sorrows (2D rogue-lite) announced for Nintendo Switch

Cat-astrophe Games have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Theatre of Sorrows, a 2D rogue-lite featuring branching narrative and elements of resource management. No release date yet, unfortunately!. In the mean time, here’s a trailer, some details, the list of key features, and some screenshots:. The newest game...
nintendoeverything.com

Mappy is this week’s Arcade Archives game on Switch

Hamster has been bringing hundreds of arcade classics to the Switch eShop through its Arcade Archives label, spanning many genres and release years. This week’s game is the platformer Mappy, here is an overview from the International Arcade Museum:. Game Introduction. The game music appears to be based on ragtime....
nintendoeverything.com

Ubisoft announces Monopoly Madness for Switch

Ubisoft already released a Monopoly game on Switch a few years ago, but has just announced Monopoly Madness. The new title will be available for Nintendo’s console on December 9. Monopoly Madness has players competing to buy and upgrade properties in Monopoly City while Mr. Monopoly is away on a...
Anime News Network

I-Chu Game Heads to Switch in Spring 2022

Liber Entertainment Inc. released the original "love rhythm adventure" game for iOS and Android in summer 2015. The game features 42 voice actors in the main story, performing original songs. In the game's story, a famous talent agency called Ailedore has created an academy called Etoile Vio School to train budding idols. Players play as both a teacher and producer for the students.
cogconnected.com

Pacifist Metroidvania Platformer Sheepo Available Now on Consoles

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a shapeshifting sheep? Wonder no longer as Top Hat Studios released Sheepo today on PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Xbox One and Series X/S, fulfilling this fantasy. As an added bonus, it features cross-buy meaning one purchase grants you access to the next-gen version as well as the old version. Sheepo is about a shape-shifting sheep-alien zoologist of the same name who is required to explore the alien planet Cebron. Along the way, you’ll discover alien species that you are required to save. In order to save a species, players must collect an egg that is guarded by that species’s queen. The gameplay implication of this mechanic is that you can shape-shift into the species you collect, allowing you to explore previously inaccessible areas. For example, you may need to transform into the goose-looking animal featured in the trailer to fly to a high ledge that was previously a dead end.
makeuseof.com

How to Save Money on Your Nintendo Switch Games

The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic console that is perfect for home and on-the-go play. One of the best things about the Switch is the first-party games from Nintendo, like Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But the problem with those games is that they rarely drop in price—or if they do, it takes years.
IGN

Souldiers: Official Nintendo Switch + PC Release Window Trailer

Enjoy the latest trailer for Souldiers, a 16-bit-style pixel-art Metroidvania from developer Dear Villagers that features Soulslike combat and challenging platforming gameplay. You can play as either a Scout, Caster, or Archer class. It's coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in Spring 2022.
nintendoeverything.com

Luckydog1 announced for Switch, releasing in January 2022 in Japan

The otome visual novel Luckydog1 is coming to the Switch on January 20, 2021. This game is published by Prototype Ltd. and developed by Tennenouji, and it will be priced at 5,200 yen on the Japanese eShop (it’s also getting a physical release for 6,160 yen). This game first released...
nintendosoup.com

Happy Game Launches October 28th For Switch

Amanita Design has announced the release date for Happy Game on Switch. The psychedelic horror adventure game is due to launch on October 28th for Switch and PC. A new trailer can be found below, along with additional details via Amanita Design:. About. A little boy falls asleep to a...
