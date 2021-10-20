CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

US surgeon general teams up with Hinge to give dating advice during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Keira Wingate, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6ONI_0cXApWb900

Mask up or make out? Dating is tricky during the pandemic, but according to a new video by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and the dating app Hinge, it's possible to make connections and still avoid COVID-19.

"Dating during the COVID-19 pandemic: It's not simple, but it's definitely possible," Murthy says in a video released Tuesday by Hinge. “A lot of people have really struggled during this pandemic and if you’re feeling that way just remember that you are not alone.”

Murthy lists off multiple tips for singles on the company’s pandemic dating resource page . He kicks off the list by pushing for want-to-be-love-birds to get vaccinated: “Recognize that getting vaccinated is the single most important thing we can do to reduce our risk.”

When the topic of kissing comes up, Murthy says, “figuring out when to go in for that first kiss is always a bit awkward” and to check off the risk assessment checklist before taking that step. Consider whether they are fully vaccinated, if they have interacted with anyone who isn't and if they take precautions such as wearing a mask.

'Never seen a newborn that size': After 19 miscarriages, Arizona couple has 14-pound baby

COVID tension: You're not really fighting about COVID. You likely have bigger problems.

The good news – we don't have to give up on dating or relationships, Murthy said.

"This pandemic has really given many of us an appreciation for how important our relationships are," said Murthy, who is married with two children. "We need people in our lives to get through tough times, to celebrate good times."

Hinge says that out of its millions of users, 79% are currently looking for a relationship right now and since its mobile launch in 2013, 30 million people have gone on dates.

The latest campaign effort is another way to encourage COVID-19 safely among singles, according to Hinge. In June, the dating app gave users the option to share their vaccination status on their profiles.

Safety regarding dating and intimacy during the pandemic has long been a topic of discussion, as it does bring some risk.

“If you are looking for a friend, sit in a room, put a mask on and chat a bit. If you want to go a little bit more intimate, well, then that’s your choice regarding a risk," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in April 2020 during an interview with Good Luck America .

He added that sex from dating apps during the pandemic was a "relative risk."

Harvard Medical School recommends following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , but if both parties "are healthy and feeling well, are practicing social distancing and have had no known exposure to anyone with COVID-19, touching, hugging, kissing, and sex are more likely to be safe."

Follow Keira Wingate on Twitter: @KeiraRenee

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US surgeon general teams up with Hinge to give dating advice during the COVID-19 pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Vivek Murthy
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
KIDS
NBC12

Doctor provides tips for Halloween safety during COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the countdown continues for the tricks and treats of Halloween, an infectious disease specialist from VCU Health is advising families to take some precautions to make sure everyone stays safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci says families can feel safe...
RICHMOND, VA
Harvard Medical School

Adverse Drug Effects During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped health and medicine in ways both dramatic and subtle. Some of the less obvious shifts can only emerge from analysis of millions of pieces of data—patient records, medical notes, clinical encounter reports. Taken in isolation these data points may offer tantalizing anecdotes. Analyzed together, they...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Surgeon General#U S Surgeon
Fox News

COVID-19 Pandemic: What’s the latest mask advice?

What’s the latest advice on the type of mask I should wear?. It depends on your situation, but health officials say it should cover your nose and mouth, and fit snugly so there aren’t any gaps on the sides of your face. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Handwashing habits in UK, Australia changed during COVID-19 pandemic

People’s hand hygiene habits have changed for the better during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research in the United Kingdom. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Ipsos Mori studied consumer hand hygiene behavior during the pandemic in England, Wales and Northern Ireland between April 2020 and January 2021. Each quarter, 2,000 adults were surveyed. A dozen people also did an app-based diary for two weeks and were interviewed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
southlakessentinel.com

School During a Pandemic: Covid-19 vs. 1918 Spanish Flu

While the 1918 Spanish Flu happened over 100 years ago, there are many interesting similarities and differences between the responses to the 1918 Flu and COVID-19. A lot of the methods we’re using now to prevent the spread were also used during the 1918 pandemic. Wearing masks, social distancing, closing schools, holding events outside, and trying not to cough or sneeze are just a few to name. Schools that stayed open during the Spanish Flu pandemic had students social distance and sent home any student showing symptoms, just like South Lakes. The news was spread about these guidelines in many different ways, but advertisements on streetcars and newspaper ads were the most common. Scientists didn’t know much about influenza viruses and what caused them, and as a result, none of the vaccines created during the pandemic were successful.
EDUCATION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

285K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy