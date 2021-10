Heather Rae Young couldn't wait to get married to Tarek El Moussa — but that doesn't mean she wasn't a bundle of nerves before she walked down the aisle. "Honestly, I was more nervous than I've ever been in my life," the Selling Sunset star, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the moments before she headed to the altar on Saturday. She explains her fear wasn't over tying the knot — something the couple have been looking forward to for 14 months. Instead, she says, she was "nervous with anticipation of walking towards Tarek."

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO