By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — BNY Mellon is raising its minimum pay from $16.50 an hour to $18 an hour. The change will begin in December. Any worker currently earning $18 to $20 an hour will be bumped up to at least $20. BNY Mellon is the region’s second-biggest bank by the number of local employees. The biggest is PNC Bank, which already announced it will bump up its minimum wage from $15 to $18 an hour.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO