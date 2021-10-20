CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War is coming to PC in January 2022, Sony confirms

videogameschronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed plans to release God of War for PC on January 14, 2022. “You’ll be able to enjoy the full potential of our cinematic, no-cut camera as it follows Kratos and Atreus across the realms with the option of true 4k resolution, on supported devices, and unlocked...

www.videogameschronicle.com

videogameschronicle.com

PS5 will reportedly be in stock at Argos in-store and online this Wednesday

PlayStation 5 consoles will reportedly be available to buy from Argos UK’s website and its stores on October 27. The retailer is said to have received a new batch of PS5 Standard Edition consoles, which have been distributed to stores ahead of going on sale to the public this Wednesday at 8am.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

GameStop is selling PS5 bundles online, with early access for Pro members

GameStop is selling PlayStation 5 console bundles online today, with early access to the products reserved for Pro members. Two PS5 bundles will be made available at 8am PT / 11am ET / 10am CT, the retailer has confirmed to customers including Wario64. Pro members will get exclusive access to...
RETAIL
gamingintel.com

God of War Officially Coming to PC – Release Date, Price & More

It looks like God of War is coming to PC, as the acclaimed title appears on the Steam database. Recently, Sony is making more of an effort to engage with PC gamers. We’ve had titles such as Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn finally come to PC in recent months, and now it seems that God of War will soon join them.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

God of War is the next PlayStation exclusive coming to PC

Today we learned that God of War (2018) will be the next PlayStation exclusive to get a PC release. Sony announced not only the PC port of God of War today, but also the release date for the game, revealing it will be launching on Steam early next year. God of War is just the latest in a string of PlayStation exclusives that have made the jump to PC, and it’s arguably the biggest PlayStation franchise to be confirmed for a PC release thus far.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

God of War 2018 is coming to PC next year

Beloved PlayStation exclusive God of War is coming out on PC on Jan. 14, 2022, Sony revealed on Wednesday. Kratos' and Atreus' father-son adventure originally came to PS4 in 2018, and the company noted that it's sold 19.5 million copies since then. The PC version will include true 4K visuals...
VIDEO GAMES
Trusted Reviews

God of War is coming to PC with DLSS support

PlayStation has announced that the 2018 hit, God of War, is set for release on PC on 14 January 2022. The upcoming PC version will feature a lot of new graphics settings, with a heightened performance ceiling allowing for higher resolution shadows and improved screen space reflections. Unsurprisingly, the PC...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

God of War PC Port Dominates Sales Charts

Sony’s God of War is already taking the PC market by storm with an outstanding sales performance. It is no secret that Sony has been increasing its efforts to appease PC gamers. Microsoft proved that PC gamers are a considerably sized market with its PC Game Pass success. After this...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'God of War' is coming to PC with extra graphics options

God of War 2018 is coming to PC, four years after its debut on PlayStation 4. After some eagle-eyed fans noticed God of War had a listing on SteamDB, Sony went ahead and made the announcement official on the PlayStation Blog. Grace Orlady, Sr. Community Manager at Santa Monica Studios, elaborated on some of the new graphical bells and whistles in the PC version of God of War.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

God of War Is Coming to PC Via Steam in Early 2022

Another of Sony’s major first-party PlayStation Studios titles is set to launch on PC as the company today announced that God of War will come to Steam next year on Jan. 14. “Our primary goal when bringing God of War to PC was to highlight the exceptional content the team created and leverage the powerful hardware that the platform offers to create a uniquely breathtaking and high-performance version of the game,” Sony Santa Monica’s Grace Orlady said over on the PlayStation Blog. “You’ll be able to enjoy the full potential of our cinematic, no-cut camera as it follows Kratos and Atreus across the realms with the option of true 4k resolution, on supported devices, and unlocked framerates.”
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

God of War (2018) is Coming to PC this January!

For the last two years now, Sony has been making more and more overtures of bringing many of its PlayStation exclusive titles over to PC. This hasn’t, of course, been entirely motivated simply out of the goodness of their hearts though. Seeing huge financial successes with ports such as ‘Horizon Zero Dawn‘, while it may have taken a while, Sony has finally started to embrace the fact that bringing their games over to PC makes total sense. And, perhaps more importantly, does nothing to notably dilute or impact their own console’s market performance and prominence.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

God Of War Coming To PC In January With 4K Resolution, Unlocked Framerates, And Ultra-Wide Support

Sony has announced that 2018’s critically-acclaimed God of War will be coming to PC on January 14, 2022. Sony Santa Monica’s God of War, which is currently exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, joins PlayStation’s ever-growing lineup of previously console-exclusive titles coming to PC. PlayStation’s PC support started with Horizon Zero Dawn in 2020 followed by Death Stranding. Then, earlier this year, Days Gone was released on PC with news that even more PlayStation games would be making the jump.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

God of War PC Release Date: When is God of War coming to PC?

God of War is coming to PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Here’s when God of War PC Release Date is going to be:. Out of nowhere, we’ve been hit by a PC reveal trailer from Sony, and a bombshell of a drop in the form of the God of War PC Release Date. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, God of War will be coming out on PC, through Steam, and through the Epic Games Store, on January 14, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

God of War will be available soon for PC

That was already suggested in the summer. god of war shall on Steam and appear in the Epic Games Store. The PlayStation exclusive landed on PlayStation Now in the summer. Before the release of Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn on Steam, they were first available on PS Now. God...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

God of War is coming to PC: What we know so far

Shortly after a Steam database listing revealed that God of War might be coming to PC, a Steam listing has officially revealed that God of War launching on PC next year. The Steam listing states that God of War will launch on January 14, 2022. Here's what we know so far about the PC version.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

God of War on PC is Continuing a Great Trend For Sony

After months of speculation and rumors, Santa Monica Studios and Sony finally announced that 2018’s God of War will be making its way to PC. Rumors that the PS4 exclusive would be coming to PC have been making the rounds since Horizon Zero Dawn became the first Sony PS4 exclusive to be ported to PC in 2020. Clearly, Horizon Zero Dawn has been a success for Sony on PC and it’s great to see the continuation of these ports.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'God of War' Finally Announces Release Date for PC

Three years after the game’s original release on PlayStation, Santa Monica Studio has finally announced the release date for God of War‘s PC edition: January 2022. Coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store, the new version will offer better visuals overall with 4K resolution support and unlocked framerates as well as both NVIDIA’s DLSS and Reflex technologies. The game will now run on 21:9 ultrawide screens with full compatibility with PlayStation’s DualShock 4 and new DualSense controllers on top of your typical mouse-and-keyboard setup, the latter of which will also receive custom mapping options. As expected, Santa Monica Studio has also included bonus content for the release, which includes an Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin, a Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin, a Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin, a Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin and the Death’s Vow Armor Set for both Kratos and Atreus.
VIDEO GAMES

