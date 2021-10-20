CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Shopify to Help Spotify Artists Sell Their Merch

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shopify and Spotify have joined forces. The eCommerce platform announced on Wednesday (Oct. 20) that it had launched a new Spotify channel. This will allow artists using the music streaming platform to engage with listeners and to market products that “expand beyond traditional merch,” Shopify said on its website....

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
readwrite.com

AI-Powered Shopify: The Smarter Way to Sell

Shopify is a technological tide in the digital advancement of e-commerce. It is not only a tool or a mere feature. Instead, it is a complete solution for people who wish to either start their online store or want to revamp existing services in this realm. Shopify is quite popular...
SOFTWARE
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Lisa Sets New Record as a K-Pop Solo Artist on Spotify with 'MONEY'

Lisa is continuing to break records on major music platforms with her latest B-side release, "MONEY." Keep on reading to know more. BLACKPINK Lisa Becomes the Fastest Solo Artist to Surpass 100 Million Streams on Spotify with 'MONEY'. According to BLACKPINK's music label YG Entertainment on October 18 KST, Lisa's...
MUSIC
beatportal.com

Beatport Insider: Top-Selling Tech House Tracks, Artists, and Labels

With Beatport Insider, we look at key stats from the Beatport store each month. This time, we look at the artists, tracks, and labels that dominated our Tech House genre sales and streaming charts over the past six months. Once again, Beatport’s reigning champion John Summit remains in his long-held...
MUSIC
CNET

Netflix, YouTube, Spotify and more: This app helps you get control of your subscriptions

Do you know how much you spend each month on all of your subscriptions? While COVID-19 continues to limit our real-world activities and the everything-as-a-service model expands its reach, we've seen our news, entertainment and other subscriptions multiply. Last year, Americans signed up to one extra streaming service on average. That means the approximate annual household spending for streaming sites went above $500 for the first time, according to a survey by J.D. Power.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#Music Streaming#Erp System#Ecommerce#The Shopify App Store#Schwinn#Lord Taylor
Searchengine Journal

Shopify & Microsoft Team Up To Help Merchants Reach More Shoppers

Microsoft announced a new Shopify partnership today that gives merchants access to more customers via the updated Microsoft Channel app in Shopify. Currently available to merchants in the U.S. and Canada, the updated Channel app enables advertisers to utilize both the Microsoft Search Network and Microsoft Audience Network. Products are...
INTERNET
pymnts

Today in Retail: Ulta Beauty Bolstering Digital Abilities; Shopify Teams up With Spotify

In today’s top retail news, Ulta Beauty is trying to build the “digital store of the future,” while Shopify is set to help Spotify artists sell merchandise through a new partnership with the streaming music company. Also, global beauty brand Mary Kay has launched a new shopping app, and Walgreens and Google are working together to bring drone delivery to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

CTRL / ART / D Agency helps Artists Develop their NFTs

CTRL_ART_D is a creative agency that navigates artists in the NFT world, assisting them with creating, distributing, and profiting from NFT content. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, continue to make headlines in the art world, allowing artists to gain unprecedented exposure and revenue. However, creators may find it difficult to understand how to use NFTs.
DESIGN
CoinTelegraph

How NFTs are empowering recording artists and helping them escape centralized platforms

Blockchain is rapidly becoming the innovative force industry insiders have been promising for years. The number of projects and artists offering their works using it as a core technology may be shifting the current economic model under which most musicians operate. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, allow independent artists to earn...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

A New Crop Of Funders Are Helping Indie Artists Take Off On Their Own Terms

Despite approximately 60,000 songs being uploaded to Spotify every day, unsigned and independent artists have recently found themselves with more options than ever before when it comes to financing their careers — and using that cash flow to help stand out in a crowded space. Among this fast-changing landscape, companies...
BEAUTY & FASHION
bizjournals

Cameo makes first-ever acquisition for startup that sells celebrity merch

Chicago celebrity shoutout startup Cameo has made its first acquisition, scooping up an L.A. startup that sells t-shirts and other merchandise from celebrities. Cameo announced Monday it's acquiring Represent, a startup that's created a merchandising platform that allows celebrities to sell gear directly to fans. The startup has worked with well-known personalities like Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran and Leonardo DiCaprio. It worked with the Friends cast on their HBO reunion episode this year, and have also partnered with TikTok stars, YouTube personalities and the U.S. Women's soccer team.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Hits 172M Paying Subs, Podcasts Help Boost Ad Revenue 75 Percent

Music-streaming giant Spotify grew subscribers and total users, along with advertising revenue, helped by podcasts, in its third quarter. It ended September with 172 million premium, or paid, subscribers, up from 165 million as of the end of the second quarter. The result was in line with the range of 170-174 million that the company had previously forecast it would reach. Spotify also hit 381 million total monthly active users (MAUs), up from 365 million in the second quarter and near the top end of its guidance range of 377-382 million, the Wednesday earnings update showed. Premium subscriber trends in the third quarter were...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Amazon, Shopify Merchants Incubate a New Breed of Omnichannel Brands

As business models reformulate in double-quick time, eCommerce is having evolutionary effects on the creation and discoverability of consumer goods, from the “push” mentality and limited SKUs of the not-too-distant past to the unlimited assortments found on eCommerce sites. Despite its omnipresence, some think direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands have potential beyond...
BUSINESS
Variety

Spotify Reports In-Line Q3 User Growth to Hit 381 Million, Ad Revenue Jumps 75% With Growing Podcast Slate

Spotify posted double-digit gains for overall monthly users and paid subscribers for the third quarter of 2021, in line with expectations, while its advertising revenue — fueled by its growing podcast slate — outperformed with with a 75% year-over-year increase. The company’s total monthly active users grew 19% year over year, to 381 million in Q3 (up from 365 million). Spotify Premium subscribers also climbed 19% to 172 million in the quarter, at the midpoint of the guidance range. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Shares of Spotify were up 6.7% in pre-market trading on the earnings news. “We had...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Poshmark Allows Brands to Sell Directly on Platform

Online apparel platform Poshmark has rolled out the Brand Closet Program, which allows large brands to connect directly with and sell on the company’s secondhand marketplace. The Brand Closet Program “allows brands to directly connect, converse with and sell to Poshmark’s community of over 80 million users with a suite...
APPAREL
pymnts

Today in Retail: Social Media Keeps Spotlight on Shopping; Poshmark Invites Brands to Sell on Platform

In today’s top retail news, social media companies are continuing to build commerce ecosystems on their platforms, while retailers are emphasizing curbside pickup for consumers to avoid exacerbating the inefficiencies of delivery. Also, Poshmark is now allowing brands to sell merchandise directly on its platform, and VTEX has partnered with Stripe to offer new online payment processing capabilities.
RETAIL
TechRadar

Shopify teams up with Microsoft and Oracle

In an effort to help businesses remain resilient and prepare for the future of commerce, Shopify has announced the launch of its new Global ERP Program. Through this new offering, select Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) partners will be able to build direct integrations into the Shopify App Store. Shopify is partnering with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Oracle NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica and Brightpearl first, though it plans to add other companies to its Global ERP Program in the future.
BUSINESS
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Emergent Seed Helps New Artists Thrive

Hear it on the Rooftop: Emergent Seed’s winning artists’ showcase. In September, NPR named Neffy, an emerging singer-songwriter from Arlington, the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest winner. Her soulful crooning and soothing guitar strumming is reminiscent of her musical influences (such as Tracy Chapman and Adele), but her growing success as an artist has been supported by local ties. “​​I see her Tiny Desk win as a win for the region and testament to how creatively rich the D.C. metro area is,” says Adrianna Smith, the founder and executive director of Emergent Seed, a local organization that supports, spotlights, and nurtures emerging creatives in the D.C. region. To date, Emergent Seed has supported more than 60 musical artists via four rounds of grants totaling more than $20,000. With numbers like that, it’s hard to believe that the organization formed in April 2020, but that’s exactly what happened. “We’ve worked to respond quickly to the need in the local performing arts industry due to the pandemic,” Smith explains. Neffy was one of 11 winners in the first round of grants. Emergent Seed offers winners $500 to use however it is needed, mentorship, and a professionally recorded video of their winning performance in a music studio. The organization also offers runner up grants to “honorees,” who receive $150. But it’s not just the money that helps winners hone their craft and grow their audience: The mentorship from established artists, Smith says, is arguably more valuable. She believes the work of the organization is especially crucial now, as the performing arts industry has been crippled by COVID. To celebrate Emergent Seed’s artists, the organization is hosting its first official showcase of award-winning artists on Oct. 24 on the Wild Days rooftop. The event will kick off with performances from the round four grant winners before highlighting other grantees. A jam session and open mic will follow. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Oct. 24, at Eaton DC’s Wild Days rooftop, 1201 K St. NW. emergent-seed.org. Free, but registration is requested.
MUSIC
Searchengineland.com

Microsoft partners with Shopify to help retailers expand their reach

With the updated Microsoft Channel app “Shopify merchants can easily connect with shoppers on the Microsoft Search Network and Microsoft Audience Network with just a few clicks,” says the latest announcement from the company. Currently available in the U.S. and Canada, the Microsoft Channel app within Shopify allows businesses to...
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy