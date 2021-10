Iowa Donor Network and Midwest Transplant Network are teaming up with NASCAR driver Joey Gase to inspire race fans to donate life when Gase races at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 24. Gase’s race car will feature photos of Austin Goodrich, an organ, eye and tissue donor from Des Moines, Iowa, and Alonzo Jamison, a kidney recipient and former University of Kansas basketball star. Goodrich’s family, along with Jamison and his family, will be at the race to meet Gase and get an up-close look at the race car. Members of the media are invited to attend the meeting. Gase’s car will also feature “Handprints for Hope” submitted online by donor families, recipients and donation advocates.

