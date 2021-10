Look out, boy billionaires — she's coming! On a recent sunny morning in Lafayette Park, a very little girl of surely no more than six set up shop adjacent the children's play area as a purveyor of hot coffee and home-made chocolate chip cookies. My friend Barbara and I, tottering about on our canes, took a seat nearby to witness the grand opening. Mom managed her future entrepreneurs in the play area while Dad arranged a table and two miniature chairs, and the businesswoman put up her hand-crayoned sign: Coffee $1.50, Cookies $1.50. This shrewd pricing undercut the local competition (Peet's, $3.50 and up), and yet was sufficient to cover overhead and net a profit. Mom and Dad, partners in Venture Capital, Inc., must have felt they had indeed backed the right start-up and surely envisioned an IPO.

