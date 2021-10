Samsung's new One UI 4 looks to create a shared interface across Samsung devices for a more intuitive user experience. One UI 4 offers more personalization options, a cohesive look across apps (even if they aren't from Samsung), and new motions and sounds. But this isn't just for Samsung smartphones—the new UI also is bound for Galaxy Books (dubbed One UI Book 4).

CELL PHONES ・ 15 HOURS AGO