Major spoilers ahead for Metroid Dread. “Metroids were originally created by the Chozo and named after their word for ‘ultimate warrior.’”. Metroid’s greatest strength is how distinctly unique each game ultimately is. The original leaves you to your own devices in a directionless world. Return of Samus shines a spotlight on environmental storytelling, seeding deep themes in Metroid’s DNA. Super encourages mechanical mastery by allowing skilled players to sequence break and radically alter progression. Fusion offsets its linearity with tight level design and a layer of horror that keeps gameplay tense. Remakes like Zero Mission and Samus Returns seek not to replace their source material, but offer a reinterpretation catered towards modern design sensibilities. Metroid sequels have always fostered a healthy balance between familiarity and a fully realized identity. Nearly two decades in the making, Dread calls back on its predecessors’ core values and forges something unforgettable: the ultimate Metroid.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO