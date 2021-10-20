CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God of War Officially Coming to PC – Release Date, Price & More

By Maxwell Jeffery
gamingintel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like God of War is coming to PC, as the acclaimed title appears on the Steam database. Recently, Sony is making more of an effort to engage with PC gamers. We’ve had titles such as Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn finally come to PC in recent months, and...

gamingintel.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingintel.com

PlayStation Direct PS5 Restock Dropping Today – October 26

There’s a new PS5 restock happening today, October 26, and PlayStation Direct will once again be the place you can order one. PS5 consoles have been very hard to purchase ever since they launched last Winter. However, signs are good for gamers who want to upgrade to next-gen. Reports indicate...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

God of War is coming to PC in January 2022, Sony confirms

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed plans to release God of War for PC on January 14, 2022. “You’ll be able to enjoy the full potential of our cinematic, no-cut camera as it follows Kratos and Atreus across the realms with the option of true 4k resolution, on supported devices, and unlocked framerates,” Grace Orlady, senior community manager at developer Santa Monica Studio, told the PlayStation Blog.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

God of War Steam Page Lists January 2022 Release Date

Sony officially announced the God of War PC port, and the Steam product page is live. More people will be able to journey with Kratos and Atreus on January 14, 2022. The announcement came with details about what to expect from the PC version of God of War. Sony noted it will support NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and NVIDIA Reflex. It will play in 4K. There will also be multiple graphical options. Among the features will be GTAO and SSDO support. People will also be able to go with presets, if they’d rather not mess with details.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God Of War#Sony Playstation#War Game#Playstation Blog#Playstation Plus#Uncharted#Steam#Reflex
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'God of War' is coming to PC with extra graphics options

God of War 2018 is coming to PC, four years after its debut on PlayStation 4. After some eagle-eyed fans noticed God of War had a listing on SteamDB, Sony went ahead and made the announcement official on the PlayStation Blog. Grace Orlady, Sr. Community Manager at Santa Monica Studios, elaborated on some of the new graphical bells and whistles in the PC version of God of War.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“God of War” PC Edition Set For January

It has been expected and now it’s official – Sony has revealed that its 2018 reboot of “God of War,” previously a PlayStation exclusive and winner of countless Game of the Year awards, will be coming to the PC on January 14th. The PC port will have an unlocked frame...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
PC Gamer

God of War PC means the platform wars are over, boy

I still remember the first time I saw the original 2005 God of War: not on a screen, but a bunch of postcard-sized screenshots in a PlayStation 2 magazine. One showed the hydra, the game's opening boss, and I simply couldn't believe that this thing was on a PlayStation 2: the sheer size of it! And there's a small angry man in the jaws! I devoured the words on the page but the screenshots had already done their job: A few months down the line, I was snapping that thing's jaw in half with a big smile.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Sony’s God of War Is Finally Coming to PC After 3 Years

2018’s God of War reboot introduced the franchise to a new generation of gamers. The emphasis on a cinematic and heartfelt experience differentiated the game from previous entries. Renowned for exploration and RPG elements as well, PlayStation owners were treated to a one-of-a-kind experience. Three years later, this experience exclusive to the PlayStation will be exclusive no longer.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'God of War' Finally Announces Release Date for PC

Three years after the game’s original release on PlayStation, Santa Monica Studio has finally announced the release date for God of War‘s PC edition: January 2022. Coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store, the new version will offer better visuals overall with 4K resolution support and unlocked framerates as well as both NVIDIA’s DLSS and Reflex technologies. The game will now run on 21:9 ultrawide screens with full compatibility with PlayStation’s DualShock 4 and new DualSense controllers on top of your typical mouse-and-keyboard setup, the latter of which will also receive custom mapping options. As expected, Santa Monica Studio has also included bonus content for the release, which includes an Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin, a Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin, a Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin, a Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin and the Death’s Vow Armor Set for both Kratos and Atreus.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

God of War on PC is Continuing a Great Trend For Sony

After months of speculation and rumors, Santa Monica Studios and Sony finally announced that 2018’s God of War will be making its way to PC. Rumors that the PS4 exclusive would be coming to PC have been making the rounds since Horizon Zero Dawn became the first Sony PS4 exclusive to be ported to PC in 2020. Clearly, Horizon Zero Dawn has been a success for Sony on PC and it’s great to see the continuation of these ports.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

God Of War Hits PC Platform In January 2022

The PlayStation lineup of exclusives is a massive one. Of course, there are franchises that fans have played over the years, and on the PlayStation 4, we had a soft reboot for one of these big IPs. I’m, of course, referring to God of War. This iconic video game IP has been around since the days of the PlayStation 2. Now on PlayStation 4, we had a reboot of sorts that allowed players to once again step into the role of Kratos.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

God of War is the next PlayStation exclusive coming to PC

Today we learned that God of War (2018) will be the next PlayStation exclusive to get a PC release. Sony announced not only the PC port of God of War today, but also the release date for the game, revealing it will be launching on Steam early next year. God of War is just the latest in a string of PlayStation exclusives that have made the jump to PC, and it’s arguably the biggest PlayStation franchise to be confirmed for a PC release thus far.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

GTA Trilogy release date, price, and PC specs confirmed by Rockstar

The GTA Trilogy release date, price, and its PC requirements have been revealed by Rockstar, outlining when we can expect the upcoming remastered collection, along with how much it will cost and what hardware will be able to run it. With the collection now available to pre-order, we have some more information about what to expect when they launch.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: God of War (2018) is coming to PC

We’re thrilled to announce that God of War (2018) will be coming to PC on January 14, 2022! All of us at Santa Monica Studio have been humbled by the immense amount of support and passions fans of the God of War series have shown in the latest chapter of Kratos’ story since its release. As of August 2021, 19.5MM copies for God of War on PlayStation 4 have been sold through and we can’t wait to share that experience with a whole new group of players on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

God of War will be available soon for PC

That was already suggested in the summer. god of war shall on Steam and appear in the Epic Games Store. The PlayStation exclusive landed on PlayStation Now in the summer. Before the release of Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn on Steam, they were first available on PS Now. God...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

God of War PC Port Dominates Sales Charts

Sony’s God of War is already taking the PC market by storm with an outstanding sales performance. It is no secret that Sony has been increasing its efforts to appease PC gamers. Microsoft proved that PC gamers are a considerably sized market with its PC Game Pass success. After this...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy