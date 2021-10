Three players have hit the waiver wire on Monday in the NHL, including one who is having his contract terminated. Alexander Volkov, who has his name on the Stanley Cup as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020, has come to an agreement with Anaheim to end his contract. According to reports out of Russia, he already has a deal lined up with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL. Volkov played in the SKA system before coming to North America.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO