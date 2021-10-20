48 COVID-19 patients in Lee Health hospitals Wednesday, 1 death Tuesday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 408 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 265 are confirmed cases and 143 are probable cases. There have been 8,761 total hospitalizations and 131,032 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,299. The 12 newly-reported deaths range from Oct. 2-26. One patient was in the 19-24 age group and the other 11 were in the 65+ age group. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 27, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 408 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 265 are confirmed cases and 143 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/dtVgar0yjD — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 27, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO