Public Health

48 COVID-19 patients in Lee Health hospitals Wednesday, 1 death Tuesday

WINKNEWS.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Health says it has 48 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals on Wednesday. One death were reported on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, there are 48 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient). Of these patients,...

www.winknews.com

Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Death Of COVID-19 Patient In Their 20s, 408 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 408 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 265 are confirmed cases and 143 are probable cases. There have been 8,761 total hospitalizations and 131,032 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,299. The 12 newly-reported deaths range from Oct. 2-26. One patient was in the 19-24 age group and the other 11 were in the 65+ age group. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 27, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 408 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 265 are confirmed cases and 143 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/dtVgar0yjD — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 27, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
Science News

The antidepressant fluvoxamine can keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital

An inexpensive, easy-to-take pill could be the next weapon in the arsenal against COVID-19. Taking the antidepressant fluvoxamine within days of showing symptoms of an infection can dramatically cut the risk of hospitalization and death, suggests the largest trial to date of this FDA-approved generic drug as a COVID-19 treatment.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KMIZ ABC 17 News

TUESDAY UPDATES: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drop below 1,000 in Missouri

(KMIZ) The state health department reported Tuesday the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped below 1,000 patients. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 999 people in Missouri are hospitalized with the virus. Data from the state health department shows 176 patients are on ventilators. DHSS reported nearly 980 new cases The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drop below 1,000 in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WINKNEWS.com

COVID-19 long-haulers experiencing headaches

Headaches are a painful symptom sticking around even after a full recovery from COVID-19. Dr. Emad Estemalik, of the Cleveland Clinic, said research is ongoing to see why it happens. However, researchers do know that the types of headaches vary from person to person. For example, someone who may have...
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Patients hospitalized for COVID-19 this year could pay thousands in bills

Americans who get seriously ill from COVID-19 in 2021 might have to pay thousands of dollars in bills from their hospitals, doctors and ambulance companies, a new study suggests. The new University of Michigan analysis, published in JAMA Network Open, has implications for both policymakers and people who haven't yet...
fox5atlanta.com

Interferon does not help hospitalized COVID-19 patients, NIH study finds

LOS ANGELES - A recent National Institutes of Health trial highlights the failure of a COVID-19 treatment known as interferon beta-1a, a medicine with both antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, often used in its injected form to treat diseases like multiple sclerosis. A separate small study published in July made the...
Dayton Daily News

Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio drops below 3,000

For the first time in at least two weeks the number of coronavirus patients in Ohio’s hospitals dropped below 3,000. As of Tuesday, 2,975 patients in the state’s hospitals had COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Of those hospitalized, 864 were in ICUs and 529 were on ventilators.
News/Talk KFYO

Is a Texas Hospital Using Plastic Bags to Cover the Heads of Covid-19 Patients?

In a world of COVID-19 conspiracy theories and rampant speculation, sometimes we see a story that just makes us scratch our heads and wonder what is really going on here. Last week, a group on Facebook called Odessa's Accountability Project released a photo of a young woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 at Odessa's Medical Center Hospital. She apparently had a plastic bag placed over her head to reduce COVID-19 exposure.
