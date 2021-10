Solar Ash will now be releasing on December 2nd, Heart Machine and Annapurna Interactive have confirmed. Solar Ash was originally set to be released on October 26th for PS4, PS5, and PC. A reason for the delay of Solar Ash was given by Heart Machine who wrote on Twitter: “We want Solar Ash to shine, and we need a bit more time to get the last pieces of polish and bug fixes into the game, while still navigating this global pandemic as a highly dedicated team. This short delay will help us get there. Thank you for your understanding, and we’ll see you in the Ultravoid soon.”

