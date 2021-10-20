Amazon (AMZN) Launches New Innovations for Brands as It Announces Over 100,000 Brands Have Joined Its U.S. Store in 2021

Every single year, Amazon makes a huge announcement after its big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are finished. In it, the retailer always touts all the best deals that were offered. And there are always a few things that are best-selling Black Friday deals each and every year. The same products generally make the Cyber Monday best-selling list, too. In its most recent press releases, Amazon listed so many familiar products. Needless to say, we’re expecting plenty of repeats for Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021. Will you get them all? What you might not realize, however, is that...

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO