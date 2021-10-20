Amazon (AMZN) Launches New Innovations for Brands as It Announces Over 100,000 Brands Have Joined Its U.S. Store in 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) is the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"), including the BIDI® Stick disposable electronic nicotine delivery system ("ENDS"), which is intended exclusively for adults 21 and over. Bidi Vapor LLC, the manufacturer of the premium BIDI® Stick electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS), announced today that on Friday, October 22, 2021, FDA issued an administrative stay, pursuant to 21 C.F.R. § 10.35, of its Marketing Denial Order (MDO) for its non-tobacco flavored BIDI® Sticks, pending the Agency's review of the Company's request that the MDO be rescinded based on product-specific scientific evidence in its Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTAs). FDA confirmed that while it reviews Bidi Vapor's request, its flavored BIDI® Sticks can remain on the market without the threat of enforcement.
