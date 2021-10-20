American Tower (AMT) Acquires DataSite

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has entered into an agreement to acquire Purolite, a leading and fast-growing global provider of high-end ion exchange resins for the separation and purification of solutions, that is highly complementary to our current offering and critical to safe, high quality drug production and biopharma product purification in the life sciences industries. It also provides purification and separation solutions for critical industrial markets like microelectronics, nuclear power and food and beverage. The acquisition is structured as a cash transaction valued at approximately $3.7 billion. Based in King of Prussia, PA, Purolite operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 1,000 people worldwide, with expected 2021 sales of approximately $0.4 billion.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO