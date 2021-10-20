American Tower (AMT) Acquires DataSite

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alleghany Capital Corporation ("Alleghany Capital"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y), today announced that its subsidiary, IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC ("IPS"), a leading provider of design, engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation services for the biopharmaceutical market and other industries, has acquired Anchorbuoy Limited (with its subsidiaries, also known as "Linesight"). Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Linesight is a global consultancy firm providing cost and project management, project controls, risk, scheduling, and procurement services for clients in the data center, technology, and life sciences sectors, as well as other industries.
Comments / 0