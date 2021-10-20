CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Tower (AMT) Acquires DataSite

 9 days ago

DH Capital is pleased to announce that it acted as sole financial advisor to DataSite on the recently announced sale to American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT). The transaction will add...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Korn Ferry (KFY) to Acquire Lucas Group

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that it has previously entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lucas Group. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close on November 1.
StreetInsider.com

Littelfuse (LFUS) Acquires Carling Technologies for $315M Cash

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) and Carling Technologies, Inc. ("Carling") today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Littelfuse to acquire Carling for $315 million in cash, subject to a working capital adjustment. Founded in 1920, Carling has a leading position in switching and circuit protection technologies with a strong global presence in commercial vehicle, marine and datacom/telecom infrastructure markets. The business is headquartered in Plainville, Connecticut, with offices and facilities located around the world. The company has annualized sales of approximately $170 million.
StreetInsider.com

Carrier Global (CARR) Acquires Cavius

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, has acquired Cavius, an innovative Danish residential alarm company that provides a complete range of smoke, heat, flood and carbon monoxide alarms. Cavius is a pioneer in the advancement of alarms, including the invention of the world's smallest photoelectric smoke alarm, which is distinguished by its award-winning European-approved micro-design. Cavius will strengthen Carrier Fire & Security's residential fire safety solutions in Europe, which includes leading Kidde products.
StreetInsider.com

Alleghany Capital's (Y) IPS Acquires Linesight

Alleghany Capital Corporation ("Alleghany Capital"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y), today announced that its subsidiary, IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC ("IPS"), a leading provider of design, engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation services for the biopharmaceutical market and other industries, has acquired Anchorbuoy Limited (with its subsidiaries, also known as "Linesight"). Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Linesight is a global consultancy firm providing cost and project management, project controls, risk, scheduling, and procurement services for clients in the data center, technology, and life sciences sectors, as well as other industries.
StreetInsider.com

CGI Group (GIB) acquires Cognicase Management Consulting

CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announces today that it is acquiring Cognicase Management Consulting (CMC), a leading provider of technology and management consulting services and solutions for over 25 years, primarily in the Spanish market. The acquisition will deepen CGI's footprint in Spain and will strengthen the company's client-proximity model....
StreetInsider.com

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Acquires DaVinci

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DaVinci, a leading developer and manufacturer of premium portable vaporizers.
StreetInsider.com

Advantest Corporation (ATEYY) Acquires R&D Altanova

Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (OTC: ATEYY) ("the Company") has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire US based R&D Altanova, Inc. ("R&D Altanova").
StreetInsider.com

inTEST Corp (INTT) Acquires Videology Imaging Solutions for $12M

inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Videology Imaging Solutions Inc. and Videology Imaging Solutions Europe B.V., a global designer, developer and manufacturer of OEM digital streaming and image capturing solutions. inTEST acquired the assets of Videology for total consideration of $12 million in cash.
StreetInsider.com

Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Purolite for $3.7B

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has entered into an agreement to acquire Purolite, a leading and fast-growing global provider of high-end ion exchange resins for the separation and purification of solutions, that is highly complementary to our current offering and critical to safe, high quality drug production and biopharma product purification in the life sciences industries. It also provides purification and separation solutions for critical industrial markets like microelectronics, nuclear power and food and beverage. The acquisition is structured as a cash transaction valued at approximately $3.7 billion. Based in King of Prussia, PA, Purolite operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 1,000 people worldwide, with expected 2021 sales of approximately $0.4 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Tetra Tech (TTEK) Acquires Enterprise Automation

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that it has acquired Enterprise Automation (EA), an industry leader in digital water transformation consulting services, including control systems integration, automation, advanced data analytics, platform virtualization, and cyber security.
StreetInsider.com

TransUnion (TRU) Acquires Sontiq for $638M

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Sontiq, a leader in digital identity protection and security. Sontiq provides solutions to empower consumers and businesses to proactively protect against identity theft and cyber threats, including identity monitoring, restoration, and response products and services. Sontiq's focus on identity security complements TransUnion's digital identity assets and solutions, and the combined company will offer a comprehensive set of omnichannel solutions to make trust possible for consumers and businesses.
StreetInsider.com

Alteryx (AYX) Acquires Lore IO

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced that it has acquired Silicon Valley-based Lore IO, a no-code AI-enabled data modeling platform that rapidly deploys analytics that adapt easily within a changing business environment. The acquisition of Lore IO provides Alteryx with the talent and technical know-how to leverage cloud-native, elastic compute within Alteryx Designer Cloud and Alteryx Machine Learning, allowing customers to analyze large datasets for actionable self-service insights.
StreetInsider.com

JLL (JLL) Acquires Building Engines for $300M Cash

JLL (NYSE: JLL) today announced it reached an agreement to acquire Boston-based Building Engines, a market-leading building operations platform that transforms how properties are run, provides exceptional experiences for operators and tenants and improves net operating income (NOI) across the world's most successful commercial real estate (CRE) portfolios. JLL will acquire Building Engines for a cash purchase price of approximately $300 million. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory review.
StreetInsider.com

Stantec (STN) Acquires Select Assets of Cardno for $500M

Stantec (NYSE: STN), a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, today announced it has entered into share purchase agreements (the "Acquisition") to acquire the North America and Asia Pacific engineering and consulting groups ("the Select Assets") of Cardno Limited ("Cardno"). Under the terms of the Acquisition, Stantec will acquire the Select Assets for aggregate cash consideration of US$500 million (approximately CA$620 million) representing 9.4x the Select Assets' 2022 expected pre-IFRS16 adjusted EBITDA post-synergies.
StreetInsider.com

SEI Investments (SEIC) Acquires Atlas Master Trust

SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the acquisition of Atlas, Capita's defined contribution (DC) master trust. Subject to regulatory approval, the deal extends a successful, long-term strategic partnership between SEI and Capita and positions the SEI Master Trust to continue delivering best-of-breed service at scale. Founded by Capita in 2015, the...
StreetInsider.com

PLBY Group (PLBY) Acquires Dream For $30M in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dream, a social content platform that provides creators with tools to interact directly with their fans. The platform and its development team will serve as the technology foundation for the launch of Playboy's new curated and creator-led site, CENTERFOLD.
NEWS10 ABC

GlobalFoundries shares now on sale through IPO, starting at $47

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GF), the semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Malta, held an initial public offering (IPO) of 55 million ordinary shares of its stock for close to $2.6 billion on Thursday. The IPO price works out to $47 per share. GF CEO Tom Caulfield was on hand in Manhattan to speak at the […]
StreetInsider.com

Ally Financial (ALLY) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

Aon plc (AON) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 0.7% Yield

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

BMO Financial Group (BMO) Declares $1.06 Quarterly Dividend; 4.2% Yield

BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share, or $4.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 26, 2021, to stockholders of record...
